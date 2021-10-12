WWE ‘Raw’ referee Shawn Bennett casually comes out: “Oh yea, I’m gay”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Bennett (@refbennett)

WWE referee Shawn Bennett came out publicly as gay to his social media followers yesterday.

In a special National Coming Out Day post, Bennett, who currently refs matches on WWE’s flagship show “Raw”, shared his journey from being a closeted teenager to living his truth in pro wrestling.

“I started refereeing at age 14. I did my best to suppress any and all homosexual thoughts before and after that for a long time. I didn’t come to my own full realization about myself until early twenties. That’s when I knew it was the way of life that would make me happy. As cliche as it sounds, I feel I was born this way.”

He added that he’s been out to his family and friends since his 20s, but he kept his identity hidden at work, going so far as to pretend he was single even though he had a boyfriend.

“I spent my first 10 years involved in pro wrestling terrified of my own sexuality. I was convinced that I would never be successful if people knew I was gay. Those were fears that I made up in my head.”

But not anymore.

Added Bennett, “I’m proud of who I am, what I’ve accomplished, where my life is headed, and my way of life. Like everyone else, at the end of the day I just want to be happy, to give and receive love, both to myself and others.”

Read the full post below.

