See Sarah Paulson’s adorbs birthday video for partner Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actress Holland Taylor turned 81 on Sunday. To mark the occasion, her partner, fellow actress Sarah Paulson, 49, posted a sweet video montage of photos to her Instagram.

We’ve seen some sweet celebrity shoutouts to partners in the past, but this one is particularly cute. Watch below.

“My phone made this,” said Paulson in an accompanying caption. “And I like it. Happy Birthday to my one and only love. You are, quite simply- my world. I love you. @hollandvtaylor (don’t be mad about the second to last picture, I didn’t know how to take it out, plus there are pictures of me with no eyebrows, so-)”

Paulson is known for appearances in such shows as American Horror Story and Ratched. She won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance as an attorney in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She also performed on Broadway and in movies such as 12 Years A Slave and Carol.

Taylor has been award-nominated for performance in such shows as The Practice, and Two and a Half Men. Movie credits include Legally Blonde and The Truman Show, among many others.

Dating since 2015

Taylor revealed in a radio show in 2015 that she was dating a younger woman and that most of her relationships in life had been with women. Subsequent media reports identified Paulson. This was confirmed by Paulson in 2016, who said they’d been dating since early 2015.

Taylor stated she is gay in a 2020 interview. Paulson, in 2013, called her sexuality “a fluid situation”, and had dated both men and women.

In 2017, Paulson commented on those who question the age gap between her and Taylor.

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem. I’m doing just fine,” Paulson told Modern Luxury.

Paulson’s upcoming roles include a psychological horror movie called Dust and the TV series reboot of Mr and Mrs Smith.