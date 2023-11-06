You won’t believe the excuse George Santos is now using to explain why he can’t prove his “Jew-ish” heritage

George Santos (Photo: Shutterstock)

George Santos strikes again!

The gay Republican fabulist swears he would be able to present documentation proving his Jewish heritage…if Ukraine wasn’t getting invaded!

SO rude! Can’t Ukraine, like, tell Vladimir Putin to stop fighting until they sort out Santos’ fabricated family history?

Is that too much to ask?!

Santos’ latest explanation about his so-called “Jew-ish” heritage is his craziest yet. In an interview Sunday with CNN’s Manu Raju, the lying congressman claims his grandparents fled persecution in Ukraine before settling in Brazil. He claims he’s hired genealogy experts and undergone DNA testing.

But still, nothing! It sounds like Ukraine needs to get its priorities straight.

“That’s what I spent the last 10 months doing, putting together, but unfortunately Ukraine is in the middle of a frickin’ war, and my grandfather comes from Ukraine,” he lamented. “This is the biggest lift I’ve had to do my entire life. But I’m gonna prove it before I die. “

Santos: Oh, it's true. I spent the last ten months DNA, hiring genealogists —



Raju: Is there documentation of this?



Santos: Oh, it's true. I spent the last ten months DNA, hiring genealogists —

Raju: Is there documentation of this?

Santos: Unfortunately, Ukraine is in the middle of a war and my grandfather came from Ukraine

If Santos said the sky was blue, I'd run outside to see what happened to the sky.

I concur with this expression, Manu Raju.

I am so bored with this guy pretending to be Jewish.

Get the fuck out of here

Santos then reiterated he’s always joked he’s “Jew-ish,” All evidence points to the contrary, but OK!

“For me to sit here and be like, ‘Wait, this is something I’ve always made very clear. I’m Catholic, come from a Jewish family. Here’s my Jewish family’s history. Why is this now a problem?” he asks.

Hmm…maybe it’s a problem because it clearly isn’t true? Last year, it was reported that Santos’ maternal grandparents were born in Brazil, way back in 1928.

That’s roughly a decade before the Nazis even came into power, by the way.

Amazingly, Santos survived an expulsion vote in Congress last week, as 31 Democrats voted to keep him in the chamber.

It’s possible they could be thinking strategically about how Santos’ presence continues to embarrass the Republican Party, because his act is even shameful for Washington. He appears to have falsely claimed his mother died in 9/11 and that four of his employees were killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

His other apparent falsehoods, ranging from an animal rescue charity to producing a Broadway play (such a gay thing to lie about), are outrageous as well.

And some of them are also criminal. Santos was charged last month with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own-donor’s credit cards without their knowledge. He rang up $44,800 on one of them!

That’s a lot of crew-neck sweaters and khaki pants.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), a key leader of the effort to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY), slams Santos' lies about 9/11:



Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), a key leader of the effort to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY), slams Santos' lies about 9/11:

"All of us being from New York remember that day precisely … This is not something you joke about, you lie about! It is unfit."

When Santos prevailed (again, likely for exploitative reasons), the serial liar tweeted a celebratory meme with a cartoon crown photoshopped over his head, against the backdrop of the Congress floor. The caption read: “If you come for me, you best not miss.”

Santos soon deleted his missive and reposted the message without the image.

You forgot to add the childish meme you included in your first posting of this message. Here you go. You're welcome.

In the aforementioned CNN interview, Santos also whined about losing his privacy once he was exposed as a total fraud.

“I lost privacy. I lost the ability to just have a normal life,” he said. “Not having the ability to just, you know, take my husband, and let’s go for a walk in the park without the fear of having some psycho try to, I don’t know, hurt me or him.”

While we’re on the topic of Santos’ husband, are we even sure he’s real? If you remember, the grifter hard-launched his supposed hubby on the day following Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death.

Internet sleuths are calling that claim into question as well.

In February 2022 Matt was George Santos' husband but in July 2022 he was his fiancé.

The George Santos life story is quite the ride, And we want to get off!

Please!

George Santos just left Tim Burchett's office with a baby in his arms. When asked if it was his baby, he said "not yet."