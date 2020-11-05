28% of LGBTQ voters went for Trump because, um, we have absolutely NO idea

Exit polling of roughly 16,000 people who voted on Tuesday found that 7% of them identified as LGBTQ, which is a record turnout!
The exit surveys were conduced by Edison Research for the National Election Pool and interviewed voters outside of polling places or early voting sites, as well as by phone.
“Over the last three elections, the share of LGBTQ voters has continued to increase, solidifying our community as a key rising constituency that politicians must court,” Alphonso David, president of the HRC, said in a statement. “In the most consequential election of our lifetimes, LGBTQ people showed our strength.”
Now, here’s where things get weird.
Because while more openly LGBTQ people than ever turned out to vote in this year’s election, an alarming number of them cast their ballots for the guy who has spent the past four years chipping away at their rights.
28% of LGBTQ voters said they voted for Trump. 28%! That’s nearly double the number that voted for him in 2016.
Why is this? Who knows? But a recent study out of the Williams Institute could explain it. It found that 41% of LGB Republicans say they wish they were straight, and 38% of them believe their sexuality is a character flaw.
Or maybe it’s just the powerful influence of Tiffany Trump, who headlined a couple of “Trump Pride” events, where she giggled about how her father was going to find a cure for AIDS.
12 Comments
Cam
Exit polls are done on the day of the election, and people who voted on the day of the election were more likely to be Republican. Chances are the actual percentage is lower because so many of us voted early.
tf3.0
Im still trying to figure which rights we lost under Trump?
All I can see is the second most important Supreme Court ruling of all time for LGBT rights went through with a vote from a Trump appointee.
You people hate Trump and you dont even really know why.
Paul Nadolski
I agree, I’ve never been given an exit poll, and I voted early, so this more than likely reflects a small subset of the LGBT vote.
As for why I dislike Trump, try white supremacy, bigotry, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, not to mention being the biggest failure in American history (with regard to the ongoing pandemic)…and I could go on but I see no point in arguing with stupid people.
tf3.0
Again, you people list off these left wing buzzwords instead to end discussions, but Trump did better with minorities than any republican in modern history.
You can provide no policy he endorsed that specifically and maliciously targeted LGBT, but instead I can point out to our greatest LGBT triumph since Lawrence v Texas which occurred under his watch.
Are you sure you know who’s stupid?
Cam
@tf3.0
You keep asking this same question under all your other screenames, and that’s adorable. But I’m fine answering that again.
Ask the Transgender people who were serving legally in the military, and now cannot if the community has lost any rights under Trump.
radiooutmike
You may also just to consider that these out people; weren’t out four years ago or perhaps, just identified as straight for the path of least resistance.
charmin88
Nothing but a bunch of idiots. I honestly feel that sometimes people go out of their way to just go against the grain just to say “we have our own minds” but in reality your a distraction and whatever the gay version for c00n is because they dont care about your right. In fact barrett was appointed on the Supreme court to do just that. Take away YOUR RIGHTS! Bunch of clowns
Liquid Silver
$$$$.
Usually, anyway. If money trumps (pardon the pun) gay, they vote Republican. For the same reason, lots of rich people figure they can buy their daughters an abortion as a D&C or fly them to New York State or, at worst, France.
Chambers
I can guess. Because they are racists. Racism is so alive in the LGBT community it is very disturbing.
david_warner
I don’t believe that for one hot second. Whatever the poll this came from, it’s clearly fraught with biased.
Tombear
Let’s call a spade a spade, Biden won and Trump being the baby he is will go out kicking and screaming. I will be happy when the orange turd is flushed down the toilet!
Mario Golden
You have absolutely no idea? That says a lot. Trump clearly stands for a white supremacist agenda.