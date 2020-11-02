Surprise, surprise: Gay Republicans really are self-loathing, study finds

Get ready for the shocker of the century. Gay Republicans in 2020 have a few issues to sort through.
A new Williams Institute study found that right-wing gays are more likely to wish they were straight. Perhaps it’s because they choose to support a system that actively seeks to oppress them — just a thought.
The UCLA-based institute combed through data from the Generations Study, which sampled LGB folks and found that Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to wish deep down that they were “completely heterosexual.” And they’re just as likely to interpret their sexual orientation as a “personal shortcoming.”
“There is a common belief that LGBT identity and Republican affiliation are incompatible,” Ilan H. Meyer, Distinguished Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute and lead author of the study, said via a statement. “Although they represent a small minority, some LGB people are affiliated as Republicans. However, it is striking to find how much they differ from sexual minority Democrats in terms of their connections with LGBT communities.”
Among the study’s participants, researchers say 41% of LGB Republicans wished they could be straight, while only 17% of LGB Democrats felt similarly. 38% of GOP LGB also said they see their sexuality as a character flaw, with 16% of LGB Democrats saying the same.
Unsurprisingly, LGB Republicans are also much less likely to feel like they’re part of the LGBTQ community, or to identify with any of the problems facing the community at large.
Gay GOP group the Log Cabin Republicans has been especially scrutinized this year by relentlessly trying to sell Donald Trump as the most pro-gay president ever.
In reality, Trump has spent the past three and a half years chipping away at LGBTQ equality and appointing antigay judges, he’s embraced some of the most homophobic leaders in the world, including Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, and he spoke out against same-sex marriage while on the campaign trail in 2016.
Donald’s lesbian niece, Mary Trump, tells a much different story about her uncle’s attitudes towards LGBTQ people, saying he’s “uncomfortable” around trans and gay people.
She called the notion that Donald Trump believes gay people love him to be “absurd.”
“What’s worse [is] that on some level, he’s actually convinced himself that that is true,” she said. “Anyone who takes that seriously should be discounted out of hand.”
xiphoid76
Interesting article. It feels as if the authors were trying to prove their hypothesis at times. I have always been a Democrat and still identity as one (maybe), but voted republican this time as I feel as if the Democrats have abandoned me. I am strongly pro law enforcement and living in a city besieged by rioting and looting with chants of defund the police coming from the Democrats have made me switch for this election. Safety is my number one reason for voting Republican this election. I don’t think self loathing has anything to do with it – I like myself but feel like the Democrats don’t like me anymore or share the same values.
Cam
Troll tactic number one. Claim “I am a democrat” before saying something anti-Democrat.
Claim “I am Trans” before saying something anti-trans.
Claim “I am a lesbian” before saying something anti-lesbian/anti-woman.
You aren’t fooling anybody and your act is tried. Also, the way you tried to deflect from the topic for your anti-Democrat screed was like 2nd grade troll level. Please send some smarter trolls.
SnakeyJ
Fully agree. I don’t hate being gay, I just don’t trust what the democrats are up to.
Cam
@SnakeyJ
Awwwww, “Snakey”, you tried to pull the “Trump is so much better for LGBTQs than Biden” line on another thread. If you’re going to switch screenames and pull this, at least make us have to work to expose you.
SnakeyJ
@Cam: I am not a troll and have never used a different name. You find it so difficult to believe a gay man does not love the democratic party?
Cam
@SnakeyJ
You’ve been promoting anti-LGBTQ bigots. But YEEEEAAHHHHHHH ,you aren’t a troll.
Cam
So in other words, all of us have been right for years.
Observant
Roy-publi-Cohns loathe themselves?
Who knew?
Donston
We all know Biden winning is not going to equate to the police being disbanded. And him losing will likely just equate to some more riots. I am really gonna need white people and non-Americans to stfu when it comes to racial issues and actually listen to folks. Too many of y’all come off like simple-minded asshats who can’t really see anything beyond your vantage point and who are obsessed with the status quo.
In my experience “gay Republicans” are less likely to care about issues that don’t directly connect to them aka race, poverty, healthcare, etc. The self-hating thing is probably more prominent as well. However, internalized homophobia, queer inferiority complexes, masculine pressures, hetero envy, etc. are almost standard in the “queer community”. They cross every political alliance. They’re so rampant and exist in so many ways that I don’t really think a lot of folks realize they’re there. While many of these “out and proud” people contend with some of this stuff to varying degrees. The results of the “study” is just common sense, though they’re probably deeply biased.
People have got to realize that being “gay” or whatever doesn’t mean all that much. There is a ton of variance among “queers” when it comes to race, class, priorities, politics, ethics, lifestyle, gender, sexuality, orientation, mental health, empathy, understanding sexuality, gender, the romantic, sexual, emotional, affirmation spectrum. There is so much that divide us. So, this idea of “community” is proving less and less a thing.