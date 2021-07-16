5 really queer reasons we love ‘American Horror Stories’

Ryan Murphy works so much we’re not sure he sleeps. For that matter, we aren’t sure he wants us to sleep either, given his love of horror.

On July 15, Murphy returned to the macabre with the new series American Horror Stories, streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu. The show acts as a spinoff from the popular American Horror Story, reuniting some of the original cast for seven new stories of terror and suspense.

As such, we’re excited to check it out and have at least five good reasons to watch the new show.

Have a look to find out why you should stream American Horror Stories this weekend, exclusively on FX on Hulu. (New episodes Thursdays.)

It’s an Anthology

American Horror Story earned acclaim for its adoption of the anthology season—that is, a season that tells a single story, with additional seasons using the same cast in different roles. American Horror Stories takes that concept one step further, with each individual episode presenting a new nightmare story a la Black Mirror. That opens the door to a wide variety of tales where anything can happen, and ups the suspense factor, and it looks like anything in fact will happen.

It features Matt Bomer

The AHS franchise has long won praise for some stunning visual elements. American Horror Stories plans to continue that trend with a particularly stunning surprise: Matt Bomer, very easy on the eyes at age 43. More than just his famous features, however, we look forward to seeing Bomer take on a leading role in the AHS universe yet again (he previously starred in AHS: Hotel). He’s at the top of his game, giving stunning performances in Papi Chulo and The Boys in the Band. We look forward to seeing him show some range here…even if it involves him perhaps running for his life.

Naomi Grossman gets spooky…again

Fans of American Horror Story will never forget Naomi Grossman, the talented character actress that became downright iconic thanks to her portrayal of Pepper in Seasons 2 and 4 of the series. Now, she steps back into the world of horror as Rabid Ruth, a mysterious woman in the episode “Drive In.” Grossman has a unique charisma that makes her a compelling performer to watch, and we feel confident American Horror Stories will give her some juicy material to bite into.

Billie Lourd returns

Speaking of talented kids of talented parents, Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late, great Carrie Fisher, scores a role in this season as well. We’re still in stitches from Lourd’s outrageous, scene-stealing performance in Booksmart, so any opportunity to see her show off again has our interest piqued. Lourd has a natural beauty and comic timing so here’s hoping AHS gives her a chance to nab some laughs.

It’s totes queer

In addition to Bomer and Jackson, the inaugural season of AHS will also feature a litany of talented LGBTQ actors, including Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Gavin Creel, Madison Bailey, and Nico Greetham. Ryan Murphy muse and Horror Story alumni Sarah Paulson will also direct the series, and promotional materials also hint at a number of LGBTQ characters on the show.

We can’t wait to see for ourselves. Bring it on!

Watch the FX on Hulu trailer: