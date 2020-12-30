9 dudes who challenged people’s ideas of what it means to be “straight” in 2020

If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that people’s perspectives on sexuality and sexual identity are changing and that it’s happening faster than ever before.

Over the past year, more and more straight-identifying men have started talking openly about their same-sex curiosities, attractions, and identities–topics that, not that long ago, were still considered taboo by many.

Some guys have begun sharing about the times they’ve experimented with other dudes. Others are dropping the whole “straight” moniker and identifying as bisexual, pansexual, or bicurious. And then there are those who are ditching labels altogether and encouraging others to do the same.

Click through for nine dudes who challenged people’s ideas about sexuality, identity, and what it means to be “straight” in the year 2020…