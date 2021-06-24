Actor Evan Mock reveals what he learned about his sexuality after making out with his male co-star

“Me and my girlfriend in the show are super into this dude, Max, and we have a threesome.

It’s pretty lit. I’m not actually gay in real life but the character is… I guess… bisexual. I had to make out with [co-star] Thomas [Doherty] and I feel like I’m playing the character, but, for my personal life, I’m also seeing if I like it or not.

I didn’t, but you’re also asking yourself questions like, ‘why is [kissing a man] so much weirder?’ I think it has to do with social norms and all that.”

Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock speaking to Mr. Porter about what he learned about his sexuality by making out with his male co-star.