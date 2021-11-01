Adam Rippon sports swollen testicles in Halloween horror shot

For a second year running, Adam Rippon has been inspired by Nicki Minaj in his choice of Halloween costume.

The ice skater and former Olympian posted photos of himself to Twitter and Instagram yesterday sporting a bloodied bandage around his upper arm and a comically swollen pair of testicles, along with a vaccine card bearing his name and vaccine shot status.

The outfit was inspired by an infamous Twitter posting Minaj made in September. Explaining why she didn’t attend the Met Gala, the rapper said it was because the organizers had insisted all attendees be vaccinated.

At the time, Minaj had decided against it, saying “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Fact checkers subsequently found no record of anyone reporting swollen testicles following vaccination in Trinidad. The country’s health minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, even publicly criticized Minaj’s comments as inaccurate and misleading.

At the time of writing, Rippon’s tweet has been liked over 110k times and had 15k re-tweets.

As we say, this isn’t the first time Rippon has turned to Minaj for inspiration. Last year, he posted his interpretation of a ‘WAP’ (Wet Ass Pussy), following Minaj’s hit track with Cardi B.

