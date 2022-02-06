America reviews Budgy Smugglers, a Homecoming King in heels, & the queer capital of the U.S.

Don’t miss Queerties Innovator Award nominee Joel Kim Booster talking queer representation in media, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jon-Bernard Kairouz showed off his Budgy Smugglers.
@jonbernardk Americans Thoughts On Budgy Smugglers @budgysmuggler_ #fyp #speedo #budgysmuggler #swimming #beach #interviews #florida ♬ original sound – Jon-Bernard Kairouz 🎤
Victor Riccio won a lip sync battle.
@victorriccio #fyp #nyc #piecesbar #dua #dualipa #dragrace #lgbt ♬ original sound – Victor Riccio
San Francisco kept its title.
@openlynews Do YOU think San Francisco is the queer capital of the US? #lgbttravel #sanfrancisco #castrodistrict #sfpride ♬ BORN FOR THIS – Foxxi
Kevin McHale clarified.
@mrkevinmchale @Austin P McKenzie ♬ original sound – Kevin McHale
Bernie was not spotted at the Vegas airport.
@captain_k00k Spotted at Vegas airport #fyp #comedy #featurethis ♬ original sound – Colton Vaughan
The servers lost their shirts.
@its.sean.hanleyCame for the drag, stayed for the waiters
Alexandra Nichole Niki shared her queer parents of color.
@thicktortilla956 🌈I haven’t seen queer parents of color on this trend. 🌈 #queer #lgbtq #rgv #parents #fyp #lesbian #masc #trans #gay #family ♬ original sound – koda242
Sister Cindy shared a message.
@fxdan from sister cindy w love @Sister Cindy ♬ original sound – Dann
Dr. Caitlin Takahashi-Pipkin proved them wrong.
@takahashi.do #surgeon #doctor #lgbtq #wlw #DuetDoWet #28DaysOfEucerin #fyp ♬ ABRACADABRA by Qveen Herby – Qveen Herby
And the Homecoming King wore heels.
@itsjoeyyoung what an incredible moment❤️ such a blessing #joeyyoung #homecoming #homecomingking #prideicon #pride2022 #genz #mckeesport #pittsburgh #crownme #crown ♬ no tears left to cry slowed down – arianator🪐🤍