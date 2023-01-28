INSTASTUDS

Andres Camilo’s nip slip, Curtis Hamilton’s hot yoga, & Chris Olsen’s leather pants

This week Laith Ashley romanced Taylor Swift, a Big Brother Australia contestant proposed to his boyfriend, and pro bobsledder Simon Dunn died at 35. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Andrés Camilo showed nipple.

 

Duncan James and Rodrigo Reis stayed in Brazil.

 

Roberto Portales folded himself up.

 

Troye Sivan walked the beach.

 

Ken XY took a seat.

 

Anthony Cabrera took a shower.

 

Curtis Hamilton did hot yoga.

Nat Sakdatorn stayed in bed.

 

Ashraf Ejjbair explored Puerto Rico.

 

Keith Edwards broke the rules.

 

Chris Olsen went to fashion week.

 

Gabriel Drummond worked out in the garage.

 

Tommy Bracco sat on the edge.

 

Jae Fusz caught the sun.

 

Bryce Willard Smithe hit the gym.

José Victor Pires played fetch.

Josh Cavallo snapped a selfie.

Chace Crawford hung around.

 

Haaz Sleiman cried on command.

 

And Matt Lister met a friend.

 

