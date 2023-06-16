Andy Cohen on why he’s over chasing after Madonna to get her to finally go on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Madonna has still not done the show. I hope she does … [but] I’m actually kind of over it. In my Notes app, I was keeping a long list of interview questions for her in case she ever did the show, and she’s kind of answered a lot of it.



I’ve mellowed about it. Now she and I have been in touch a little bit over the years… And she said to me, ‘Stop having people trash me on your show.’



I said [to Madonna], ‘I speak so positively, I am such a fan of yours on the radio and on Watch What Happens Live’… [but] only the bad stuff gets picked up in the press. That’s what gets picked up in the press. You know how this works.’



I could make a four-hour montage of me licking Madonna’s ass on Watch What Happens Live or on the radio … on Andy’s Kiki Lounge on SiriusXM app, every 75 minutes there is a Madonna song. That’s how many Madonna songs there are in the queue. So, that’s how big of a fan I am.



Andy Cohen speaking to Howard Stern on the fact that Madonna has never once been a guest on Watch What Happens Live over the show’s 14 years.