Andy Cohen on why he’s over chasing after Madonna to get her to finally go on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

in quotes
Latest on Queerty
bop after bop
Tomás Matos keeps it pumpin’, Leigh-Anne breaks out, Keeana Kee goes numb: Your weekly bop roundup
nice try
24 comments
Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just suffered a humiliating rebuke to one of his authoritarian demands
weekend watch
Shirtless boardwalk boys, drag detectives, and more beach-set movies to stream this weekend
no accountability
MLB commissioner reveals his goal for Pride season is to protect homophobes & it didn’t go over well
gays gone wild
8 of the most gag-worthy celebrity cameos in ‘Another Gay Sequel’ that make it well worth a rewatch
gays of our lives
One Comment
bbg372
Why would she ever want to go on his trashy little show?