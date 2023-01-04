Ann Coulter is apparently engaged (again) and the internet responds accordingly

This just in: Ann Coulter is engaged… again. Or is she?

British right-wing radical Laurence Fox announced the other day that he and the 61-year-old, gay-hating political hack plan to spend the rest of their lives together in holy matrimony.

“I am so happy to announce that ⁦@AnnCoulter⁩ and I are getting married,” he tweeted on January 1, along with a very romantic photo of himself and Coulter together in a cafeteria.

I am so happy to announce that ?@AnnCoulter? and I are getting married. pic.twitter.com/2qTszgZ8UT — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 1, 2023

Now, we’re 99.99% sure this is a joke.

Fox has a history of making bogus engagement announcements like this, and Coulter has been engaged numerous times, but has never actually made it down the aisle.

Over the years, her rumored boyfriends and fiancées have ranged from conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza to tennis-star-turned-Christian-radio-host David Wheaton to her bodyguard, with a few wildcards in between, including Democratic politician Andrew Stein and liberal comedian Bill Maher.

In 2002, she told The Telegraph she was still on the hunt for Mr. Right(wing). “I’ve been engaged many times. Four, I think,” she said at the time, adding, “I don’t even remember all of them. I really don’t think about exes five minutes after they’ve gone.”

20 years later, her lifelong search for love and happiness may or may not be over.

People have had all sorts of reactions to Fox and Coulter’s “big news.” Here’s what they’re saying..

The happy couple pic.twitter.com/Gi5twLhnDx — Kieran McNamara (@KieranMcNamar12) January 1, 2023

I guess at some point she had to settle. — Jim Daws (@RightNowJimDaws) January 2, 2023

Both of your eyes say you’re joking. — Peter von Deeter (@globalcounselor) January 1, 2023

🥱so boring with your faux engagement announcements! So far in the past 3 years we’ve had Kathy Gyngell, Julia Hartley & Arabella Neagle! pic.twitter.com/mQfgysfeok — SignOfTheTimes (@sickofcranks) January 1, 2023

Like on purpose? — EllieB (@EbbpProductions) January 1, 2023

@AnnCoulter turns on those she loves.

OR loved.

OR never really loved but was on their team.

OR something. May you never be the object of her wrath. — Lupe Colon (@LupeColon) January 1, 2023

Is this going to be a regular thing, asking for a friend? https://t.co/u5t38dIY9s — Ballen (@ballenontour) January 1, 2023

Will Chris Christie officiate the wedding? — Jorge E. Ravelo (@jeravelo) January 1, 2023

You’re both exactly what the other deserves — Ian Charles (@ian_charles007) January 1, 2023

I see you’re starting 2023 with the same jokes as 2019 — J (@thacriminal1992) January 1, 2023

Sorry Laurence you’re at least second in the queue. — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 1, 2023

The line starts over there pic.twitter.com/qznGFHwpsS — Anntensity (@anntensity) January 1, 2023

All that being said, if Fox and Coulter actually did hook up, it would be a match made in right-wing heaven (a.k.a. Hell). The two have a lot in common.

Last year, Fox was suspended from Twitter for tweeting a picture of a swastika made from the LGBTQ+ Progress Pride flag along with the caption, “You can openly call the [Union Jack] a symbol of fa[s]cism and totalitarianism on Twatter. You cannot criticise the holy flags.”

Meanwhile, Coulter has a long and well-documented hatred of queer people… and pretty much every other group that doesn’t identify as cis, white, straight, conservative, American-born, and Christian. (She’s also a big fan of swastikas.)

While you’re here, re-live comic Nikki Glaser’s unofficial roast of Coulter during the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016 because, well, why not?