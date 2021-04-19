Apparently Jerry Falwell Jr.’s pool boy has a “cache of compromising photos” he’s willing to leak

More details have emerged in the lawsuit filed against Jerry Falwell Jr. last week by his former employer Liberty University and we have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The 74-page lawsuit accuses Falwell of withholding damaging information from the university about that whole pool boy sex scandal last summer and doing irreparable damage to the school’s reputation.

The lawsuit also claims there is an entire “cache” of compromising photos and communications that would be incredibly “harmful” to the disgraced evangelical leader’s family should they ever be released.

The salacious materials are allegedly being held by Giancarlo Granda, the pool boy who Jerry and his wife Becki have accused of blackmail after allegedly using him to fulfill their cuckolding fantasy a few years ago.

“Granda threatened to use the surreptitious sexual intimacy, and surrounding conduct, to ’embarrass the Falwells and Liberty University,'” the lawsuit reads. “Granda had amassed considerable leverage over the Falwells, and, accordingly, they worked to keep Granda pacified and quiet.”

Granda is accused of taking x-rated photos and recording his phone calls and FaceTime chats with Becki “for the purpose of enhancing ‘extortion attempts.'”

“Granda had access to plenty of material that could have been deeply damaging to Falwell Jr. in the eyes of the evangelical community,” the lawsuit states. “Falwell Jr. and Granda both knew that matters of infidelity, immodesty and acceptance of a loose lifestyle would stand in stark contrast to the conduct expected of leaders at Liberty.”

In a statement released over the weekend, Falwell called Liberty’s lawsuit against him “yet another attempt to defame me and discredit my record following a series of harsh and unnecessary actions against my children, Becki, and me.”

“I always abided by the requirements that applied to everyone on the University staff. This lawsuit is full of lies and half truths, and I assure you that I will defend myself vigorously,” he proclaimed.

He also fired off an angry tweet, accusing the university of going “off the rails” and calling the whole situation “sad.”

The university I built has simply gone off the rails! Sad. Without leadership, the people perish. https://t.co/yHJuHdWHxm — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) April 17, 2021

Liberty is seeking millions of dollars in damages, including $10 million in compensatory damages that it wants tripled to $30 million, as permitted under state law in limited circumstances, plus a minimum of $350,000 in punitive damages and additional costs and fees.

