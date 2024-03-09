instastuds

Arthur Nory’s sweat box, Ashley McKenzie’s gym pics, & Taylor Stilson’s special snack

By

This week RuPaul cast major shade on Madonna, a backwards California city voted to ban Pride flags, and Frank Ocean sent Gay Twitter™ into a panic. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Maluma rinsed off.

Amini Fonua sopped it up.

Jeff Zwally stayed classy.

Ashley McKenzie hit the gym.

Arthur Nory opened his pores.

Jarrod Scott took a dip.

Taylor Stilson made a snack.

Vinny Kalkofen lifted weights.

Brian Justin Crum and Samer Fawaz made man soup.

Steve Lutsk got motivated.

Chance the Rapper showed skin.

Riyadh Khalaf had a drink.

Ramsey Angela posed for Calvin Klein.

Ace Wild received some packages.

John Duff showed off his tan lines.

Jordan Torres took a call.

Joe Polito stayed in Thailand.

Gabriel Barbosa stayed hydrated.

Garrett Swann swung from the trees.

Rafael L. Silva showed off his six pack.

Joel Wieneke searched the desert.

Manuel Scheu had a seat.

And Keiynan Lonsdale had a bath.

