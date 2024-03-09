Arthur Nory’s sweat box, Ashley McKenzie’s gym pics, & Taylor Stilson’s special snack

This week RuPaul cast major shade on Madonna, a backwards California city voted to ban Pride flags, and Frank Ocean sent Gay Twitter™ into a panic. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Maluma rinsed off.
Your day is about to get a little hotter
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.
Amini Fonua sopped it up.
Jeff Zwally stayed classy.
Ashley McKenzie hit the gym.
Arthur Nory opened his pores.
Jarrod Scott took a dip.
Taylor Stilson made a snack.
Vinny Kalkofen lifted weights.
Brian Justin Crum and Samer Fawaz made man soup.
Steve Lutsk got motivated.
Chance the Rapper showed skin.
Riyadh Khalaf had a drink.
Ramsey Angela posed for Calvin Klein.
Ace Wild received some packages.
John Duff showed off his tan lines.
Jordan Torres took a call.
Joe Polito stayed in Thailand.
Gabriel Barbosa stayed hydrated.
Garrett Swann swung from the trees.
Rafael L. Silva showed off his six pack.
Joel Wieneke searched the desert.
Manuel Scheu had a seat.
And Keiynan Lonsdale had a bath.
Related:
Everyone’s feeling gooped & gagged over David Archuleta’s latest crush-worthy selfie
We know this crush STILL ain’t going away.