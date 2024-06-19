With hundreds of Black LGBTQ+ movies listed on Wikipedia, finding the gems can be a challenge. But don’t fear! We’ve dug through countless Reddit threads, IMDb pages, and our own streaming history to bring you a curated list of must-watch films.

Whether you’re looking for a heartfelt drama, a compelling documentary, or a classic that’s stood the test of time, this list has something for everyone. These 30 movies feature Black queer characters in leading roles or significant supporting roles, ensuring you’ll find a film that resonates no matter your mood.

Dive in and discover stories that entertain, enlighten, and celebrate the richness of Black LGBTQ+ experiences…