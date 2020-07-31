Bicyclist goes on insane rant, calls Asian man “yellow,” “slant-eyed,” and a “f*ggot” in vile video

In today’s episode of “Karen & Ken Strike Again,” a Brooklyn bicyclist went on an insanely racist and homophobic rant then threatened to injure a motorist for having the audacity to honk his horn at him.

And it was all caught on tape.

The incident happened in a neighborhood called Sunset Park, also known for being New York City’s largest “Chinatown.”

When the motorist gave the bicyclist a “light honk to let him know I was behind him because he kept swerving in the middle of the road,” the guy went bananas.

“Why don’t you just act like a man?” he can be heard yelling in cellphone video captured by the motorist. “We’ll go around the corner and I’ll f–k you up, you p*ssy-a** b*tch!”

From there, he goes on to call the motorist a “f*cking retard” and an “inbred motherf*ker.”

“You know why you guys are all f*ckin’ slant-eyed? Because you’re f*ckin’ inbreds! If you see any retards, they look like you. You guys normalized f*cking your sisters!”

Oh, but it gets worse. Much worse.

“You don’t think I belong in this neighborhood,” the bicyclist rages. “I was born here. You’re not gonna run me over on my streets! You’re lucky we’re not back in the days, I would have left you dead right here, you f*cking little yellow weak motherf*cker!”

“You’re the weakest race on the planet. I come from the strongest, bro. I know white women that could f*k you up!”

The bicyclist then goes on to call the driver a “dumb f*ck,” a “f*ckin’ f*ggot,” and a “f*ckin’ homo.”

“You’re a f*ggot! You’re a f*ckin’ homo! You’re a f*ckin’ f*ggot homo! I’ll break your f*ckin’ legs, man!”

The bicyclist has not yet been identified, though we’re sure it’s only a matter of time. Meanwhile, video of his racist and homophobic rant is being widely shared on social media.

Watch.