Bicyclist goes on insane rant, calls Asian man “yellow,” “slant-eyed,” and a “f*ggot” in vile video

In today’s episode of “Karen & Ken Strike Again,” a Brooklyn bicyclist went on an insanely racist and homophobic rant then threatened to injure a motorist for having the audacity to honk his horn at him.
And it was all caught on tape.
The incident happened in a neighborhood called Sunset Park, also known for being New York City’s largest “Chinatown.”
When the motorist gave the bicyclist a “light honk to let him know I was behind him because he kept swerving in the middle of the road,” the guy went bananas.
“Why don’t you just act like a man?” he can be heard yelling in cellphone video captured by the motorist. “We’ll go around the corner and I’ll f–k you up, you p*ssy-a** b*tch!”
From there, he goes on to call the motorist a “f*cking retard” and an “inbred motherf*ker.”
“You know why you guys are all f*ckin’ slant-eyed? Because you’re f*ckin’ inbreds! If you see any retards, they look like you. You guys normalized f*cking your sisters!”
Oh, but it gets worse. Much worse.
“You don’t think I belong in this neighborhood,” the bicyclist rages. “I was born here. You’re not gonna run me over on my streets! You’re lucky we’re not back in the days, I would have left you dead right here, you f*cking little yellow weak motherf*cker!”
“You’re the weakest race on the planet. I come from the strongest, bro. I know white women that could f*k you up!”
The bicyclist then goes on to call the driver a “dumb f*ck,” a “f*ckin’ f*ggot,” and a “f*ckin’ homo.”
“You’re a f*ggot! You’re a f*ckin’ homo! You’re a f*ckin’ f*ggot homo! I’ll break your f*ckin’ legs, man!”
The bicyclist has not yet been identified, though we’re sure it’s only a matter of time. Meanwhile, video of his racist and homophobic rant is being widely shared on social media.
Watch.
"In the end "He brought the entire fire department and ambulance out because he was "injured" and then when they came, he proceeded to say that he was fine but wanted me arrested. To be very honest, I've never seen so many authorities roll their eyes all at once". "Furthermore, he kept trying to harass Asian residents of 7th & 8th Ave., who came out to see what the commotion was about and were recording the entire thing in case he lied (which he did). While speaking with them, I also discovered that he apparently has a long history of doing this exact same thing to other Asian community members-unfortunately, many of his previous victims have been older Asian immigrants, unable to understand his racist language or DEFEND themselves due to the language barrier."
