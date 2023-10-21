Big Freedia’s beauty, Paul Mescal’s thighs & JVN Slay Button: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

To quote Madonna, “We are living in a material world and I am a material girl.”

It was a huge week for Madge (who just launched her world tour), and the rest of us. Cher kept it moving with her new Christmas album. Antoni Porowski announced he’s going solo with a new TV show. Netflix canceled Élite –– rude! –– then we got to hear Jonathan Groff describe in graphic detail just how “wet” he gets onstage. (Thank you, God.)

And on top of that, we’ve got cute boys, silly TikToks, and consumerism to keep us occupied as we desperately await those Halloween parties. Now presenting the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week, to give you that little dopamine rush that only an Instagram DM (or Grindr message) can supply.

Kick your feet back, pour yourself a cold beverage, and be prepared to get obsessed.

1. Big Freedia Girl Down Lashes (and the whole Bold Beats Beauty Line)

Image Credit: Big Freedia x BLK/OPL

From the bounce music bops to her LGBTQ+ advocacy, I would trust Big Freedia with my life. So her new BLK/OPL makeup line Bold Beats is just one of those things that makes sense. With a focus on creating makeup “for all gender orientations and skin tones,” every product (ranging from $12.50 to $16.95) is affordable and fierce. My fave are the Girl Down Lashes which simultaneously look lightweight and luscious.

2. Paul Mescal in short-shorts

Gucci knew what they were doing by putting Paul Mescal in short shorts for this campaign and I respect it pic.twitter.com/Jfwkwdikf2 — lou (@LouRamsay_) October 16, 2023

Thank God Gucci. Paul Mescal sported the brand’s classic Horsebit loafers in a new ad, but let’s be real, no one is looking at his damn shoes. I don’t care that winter is coming, I’m proposing a new rule that Mr. Mescal can only walk around in short-shorts. It’s what we need to heal. After all, he’s already given us so much content. (For those of you actually eyeing the loafers, they can be yours for just $920!)

3. The Jonathan Van Ness “SLAY” Button

Image Credit: Zulily

Forget the Easy Button. This Zulily exclusive is homosexual approved and “satisfyingly clicky.” I can’t tell you how many times JVN’s inspiring Instagram Reels have gotten me through an excruciating workday. Case and point: “You are a hot slut who is kind to their body.” Finally, a tchotchke has arrived that can deliver me an affirmation on command. And it only costs $16.99. Can you believe?

3. The Visitors by ABBA Vinyl

Image Credit: ABBA Official Store

OK, so I stream all my music on Spotify but I’m an absolute sucker for vinyl collecting. Don’t ask me why. ABBA’s final album (until their crazy return with 2021’s Voyage) recently celebrated its 40th anniversary and just arrived on limited edition double LP. There’s also these psychedelic colored 7″ picture discs for choice singles like “One of Us” and “The Day Before You Came.” The albums range from $16.98 to $64.98. All of the sudden, I need to rewatch Mamma Mia.

5. Michael Myers SLAYING in this TikTok

Could you imagine if resident Halloween scream queen Laurie Strode had come face-to-face with Michael Myers (in stilettos) and said, “Ohmigod, slay queen! I love your boots, where did you get them?” This is the sequel we deserve.

6. Gay Halloween Shirts

Image Credit: Gay Pride Apparel

I did not know I needed a gay Halloween shirt until I saw these gay Halloween shirts. Gay Pride Apparel is an LGBTQ+ and BIPOC owned store based in New York that ships globally, so I feel good dropping my rainbow coin. Their limited edition Halloween collection ranges from horny “Looking” jokes emblazoned on hoodies and tees ($32 to $50), to my absolute favorite: “A Conservative’s Worst Nightmare.” Boo, b*tch!

8. Megaman Friction Fighter

Image Credit: Megababe

It’s chafing season Thotumn. Just because the sun is dropping earlier doesn’t mean the temperatures are, and the Megaman Friction Fighter ($14 on Megababe) has been doing wonders for my thicc spots. The unscented formula is non-toxic, skin soothing, and easy to swipe on. If you’re looking for something more pungent, check out the citrus scented Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick. OK, yes, it’s a lifestyle brand that doesn’t have “dude” in its title, but don’t we all want to prevent chafing?!

7. Troye Sivan promoting his album on Grindr

Talk about knowing your audience! Absolutely obsessed that Troye Sivan‘s team took to our favorite orange-devil app to advertise his new album Something to Give Each Other. Not like we needed a reminder, but still. And if you want to rep Troye offline, check out the Rush T-Shirt ($43.99) and Rush Embroidered Cap ($37.99), now available in his merch store.

9. Disco Ball Bottle Opener

Image Credit: Urban Outfitters

I know what you’re thinking: “Why?” Well, I would like to say, “Why not?” This Disco Ball Bottle Opener, available from Urban Outfitters for $20, is a perfect excuse to ditch that rusty fridge magnet opener you got in Rome back in 2009. C’mon, you know it looks fun. Beer, but make it slay.

10. The John Derian for Target Collection

Image Credit: Target

Provincetown and East Village favorite John Derian is a decoupage king. And those unable to splurge or visit his IRL locations are in luck, because he just dropped an adorable Thanksgiving collection with Target. My favorites are the rustic 18″ Metal Fall Mushrooms Wreath ($20), Fall Feather Print Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set ($10) and this $15 “Who Said Turkey” Doormat. Who said you have to wait until Christmas to decorate?