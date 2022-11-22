Billy Porter just shared some major news

Billy Porter is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The dedication will take place on December 1.

It’s unclear whether the date is a coincidence or not, but December 1 is World AIDS Day and Porter revealed last year that he’d been living with HIV for around 15 years.

The ceremony will take place at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California and will be streamed live online at WalkOfFame.com. 53-year-old Porter’s star will be the 2,741st in the district.

Porter was announced as a Walk of Fame honoree back in 2019, along with a clutch of other celebrities. Usually, people then have two years to arrange for their dedication to take place. However, we’re assuming the pandemic pushed things back.

“We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more!” stated Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez in a press statement. “I cannot wait to see what he will be wearing on his special day,” she added.

Porter is an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright, originally from Pittsburgh, PA. He has made many headlines over the years with his eye-catching red carpet looks.

A Broadway stalwart for decades, the gay performer rose to widespread attention playing Pray Tell on the FX series Pose. He recently featured in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella, and will next play the ex-partner of Luke Evans in divorce-custody drama Our Son.

Porter shared the exciting news on Instagram this week.