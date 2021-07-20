Bombshell: Accused murderer Ed Buck’s 2,400+ sex tapes emerge in court

Prosecutors have introduced bombshell evidence in the ongoing trial of Ed Buck, the former political donor and West Hollywood resident accused of murdering two men. Members of the jury have viewed video footage shot by Buck himself of his sexual encounters in which he also administered drugs to his partners. PinkNews reports that in all, the prosecution revealed that Buck recorded over 2,400 videos, more than 1,500 of which contained drug use.

Buck stands accused of nine felony counts, two for distribution of controlled substances resulting in death in connection with the deaths of Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55. Both were gay, African-American men who died of drug overdoses in Buck’s home.

Video presented to the jury showed Buck engaged in sex with Gemmel Moore. Blogger and Advocate contributor Jasmyne Cannick, who has been covering the trial, described the footage in graphic detail. One video shows Moore dressed only in his underwear, as Ed Buck assures him that he will delete the video later.

“In the video,” Cannick writes, “you can see Ed Buck smoking crystal meth and blowing the smoke into a rubber tube of which the end is inside of the white underwear. Ed Buck is being sexually aroused watching the smoke from the meth come out of the underwear Gemmel has on.”

“In another video,” Cannick adds, “Gemmel is shown smoking meth from a pipe and Ed Buck has the camera focused on Gemmel’s erect penis in white underwear with a rubber tube and smoke coming out of it.”

According to Cannick, the jury also saw videos of Buck injecting Moore with methamphetamine over Moore’s objections. Another shows Moore passed out as Buck plays with his penis for the camera. Others show Moore dressed in fetish gear with a noose around his neck smoking meth in front of the American flag, and another shows Moore with socks tied around his penis buried in a pile of underwear.

Cannick has referred to Buck as “Jeffrey Dahmer 2.0.”

Prosecutors in the case allege that Buck had a fetish for injecting black men with methamphetamine and engaging in sex play, often luring victims with promises of cash or drugs. Several other men overdosed in his apartment but survived, one of whom recalled Buck attacking him with a buzz saw.

“Buck’s preference was to personally inject victims, and he pressured or incentivized victims to let him do so, sometimes offering large cash bonuses to coerce a victim to agree to an injection or additional injections,” prosecutors charge in court filings. “Other times, Buck simply injected victims while they were unconscious.”

Police finally arrested Ed Buck in 2019 after an anonymous man overdosed in his apartment. Critics–including the families of Moore and Dean–have criticized West Hollywood police for not arresting Buck sooner, citing racial bias and Buck’s history of donating large sums to local West Hollywood and Los Angeles politicians. If convicted, Buck could face life in prison.