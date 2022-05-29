tiktalk

Bretman Rock’s mangoes, the history of poppers, & a leather bear Karen

By

Relive the gayest moments from the original Top Gun, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Laverne Cox became a Barbie.

@lavernecox It’s never too late to have a happy childhood @barbie ♬ original sound – Laverne Cox

Matt showed off his hairy belly.

@fireincairo Remake bc the clock app took the first one down, restored it but then censored it 🙄 #hairybelly #gaybearsoftiktok🐻 #hairy #hairymen #gaybear #hairybelly #gay ♬ original sound – Matt 🧸

Kian the Chef laid out the rules.

@kianthechef ♬ original sound – Kianthechef

Queerency discussed a global poppers empire.

@queerency The Rise and Fall of the Rush Poppers Empire #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtqtiktok #queer #queertiktok #transtiktok #lesbians #lesbiansoftiktok #ledollarbean #lgbthistory #lgbtqhistory #queerhistory #queerowned #queerownedbusiness #lgbtownedbusiness #lgbtqownedbusiness #lgbtqowned #pride #pridemonth #pridemonth🏳️‍🌈 #pride2022 #pridemonth2022 ♬ original sound – queerency

Scott Stuart read My Shadow is Purple.

@scott.creates My Shadow is Purple Reading Part 1! #booktok #myshadowispurple #acceptance #nonbinary #authorsoftiktok ♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic

John Duff dropped a new song.

@iamjohnduffGetting pumped to release this new song on Friday♬ original sound – John Duff

A leather bear demanded service at IHOP.

@thomasbiddle24IHOP drama♬ original sound – Thomas Biddle

Joe Rap critiqued the gay community.

@thatjoerapkid ♬ original sound – Joe Rap

StanChris stacked wood.

@stanbannedgay lumberjacks suddenly making lots of sense 🪵🧐♬ original sound – stanchris

And Bretman Rock juggled mangoes.

@bretmanrockMango szn is the best szn♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux