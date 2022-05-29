Bretman Rock’s mangoes, the history of poppers, & a leather bear Karen

Relive the gayest moments from the original Top Gun, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Laverne Cox became a Barbie.
@lavernecox It’s never too late to have a happy childhood @barbie ♬ original sound – Laverne Cox
Matt showed off his hairy belly.
@fireincairo Remake bc the clock app took the first one down, restored it but then censored it 🙄 #hairybelly #gaybearsoftiktok🐻 #hairy #hairymen #gaybear #hairybelly #gay ♬ original sound – Matt 🧸
Kian the Chef laid out the rules.
@kianthechef ♬ original sound – Kianthechef
Queerency discussed a global poppers empire.
@queerency The Rise and Fall of the Rush Poppers Empire #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtqtiktok #queer #queertiktok #transtiktok #lesbians #lesbiansoftiktok #ledollarbean #lgbthistory #lgbtqhistory #queerhistory #queerowned #queerownedbusiness #lgbtownedbusiness #lgbtqownedbusiness #lgbtqowned #pride #pridemonth #pridemonth🏳️🌈 #pride2022 #pridemonth2022 ♬ original sound – queerency
Scott Stuart read My Shadow is Purple.
@scott.creates My Shadow is Purple Reading Part 1! #booktok #myshadowispurple #acceptance #nonbinary #authorsoftiktok ♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic
John Duff dropped a new song.
@iamjohnduffGetting pumped to release this new song on Friday♬ original sound – John Duff
A leather bear demanded service at IHOP.
@thomasbiddle24IHOP drama♬ original sound – Thomas Biddle
Joe Rap critiqued the gay community.
@thatjoerapkid ♬ original sound – Joe Rap
StanChris stacked wood.
@stanbannedgay lumberjacks suddenly making lots of sense 🪵🧐♬ original sound – stanchris
And Bretman Rock juggled mangoes.
@bretmanrockMango szn is the best szn♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux