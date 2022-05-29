Bretman Rock’s mangoes, the history of poppers, & a leather bear Karen

Relive the gayest moments from the original Top Gun, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Laverne Cox became a Barbie.

Matt showed off his hairy belly.

Kian the Chef laid out the rules.

Queerency discussed a global poppers empire.

Scott Stuart read My Shadow is Purple.

John Duff dropped a new song.

A leather bear demanded service at IHOP.

Joe Rap critiqued the gay community.

StanChris stacked wood.

And Bretman Rock juggled mangoes.