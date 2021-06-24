Caitlyn Jenner says it’s easier to come out trans than Republican

California gubernatorial candidate and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner stopped in to (where else) Fox News this week to lodge a public complaint. Jenner claims it’s easier to come out as transgender than it is to be a Republican.
In a characteristically weird and meandering interview, Jenner told Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla about her perceived difficulties in coming out while a celebrity, and the blowback she’s received for advocating for the anti-LGBTQ policies of the GOP.
When asking a question bout NFL player Carl Nassib coming out as gay, host Failla alleged that support had “dried up” for Nassib after he came out as a Republican. He further alleged that “the left” turns on its heroes easily, and that Jenner has also been the victim of that effect.
“Yes, I am,” Jenner agreed. “To be honest with you, it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican. Isn’t that sad? I think both should be easy to come out with a lot. You know, the Republicans, they need a lot of help, and to be honest with you, I want to help that process. The perception of what a Republican is has got to change. And it’s sad to see that. I look at it this way, I’m inclusive. So obviously, I like I have no problem with everybody. I want to hear everybody’s opinions. Tell it to me, I’m an intelligent human being. I have great common sense. I think we’re lacking common sense.”
Jenner then went on to advocate including transgender women in sporting events, including Laurel Hubbard, the New Zealand-based weightlifter slated to compete in the Olympics later this year.
“You just saw the first transgender weightlifter is going to be competing for New Zealand,” Jenner said. At first I go, OK, well honestly, let’s see how this works. But over the last four years has passed all the requirements as far as hormone levels and everything and became eligible to be able to compete as a as a female trans athlete. And you know what? That’s good. Let’s see how it works out. But when it goes down and there’s no rules and regulations as it gets into the high school level, we have to protect women’s sports. We’ve got to protect Title IX. I think that’s extremely important. And there are no rules and regulations at that level. Maybe in the future we do something like that. But for right now there isn’t. So let’s protect women’s sports.”
For the record, Carl Nassib did not come out as a Republican. Rather, it was revealed he is registered as a Republican in two states, Florida and Nevada, since 2019. That does not, however, portray his beliefs on individual issues. It appears he had no party affiliation prior to 2018.
As for Jenner, the former reality TV star has endured wide criticism for her run for California governor in a recall election later this year. Queer rights advocates have attacked Jenner for her often contradictory stands on LGBTQ issues, including transgender rights. Others in the political sphere have criticized Jenner for a lack of expertise, in particular, after a disastrous appearance on the talk show The View.
2 Comments
Cam
Another white multi-millionaire crying about how hard life is because they get called out for supporting politicians who want to steal from the taxpayers to line billionaires pockets.
Republican victimhood.
Donston
One of my patented longer posts:
If anything, Caitlyn is upset that there is more trans representation nowadays and she is no longer the focal point. That’s probably the main reason she started trying to get into politics. Gotta find some other way to differentiate herself and get attention. From the get-go Caitlyn was never a “hero”. As soon as she presented herself as trans she talked about disapproving same-sex/“gay” marriage and never made any effort to reach out to or support trans people or “queers” in general. Everything she has done has been driven by selfishness, resentments, a need for attention and an “I’m not like them” mentality.
As far as Carl, we don’t know the specifics of his current political beliefs. However, he’s a white guy who grew up playing football in Pennsylvania, probably grew up religious and didn’t “come out” until around 30. Him being a Republican shouldn’t be a shock. In fact, anybody aligning with any political view or party shouldn’t be a surprise nowadays. He’s probably a product of his upbringing more than someone akin to the genuinely hateful, bitter troll-like queers we see posting here. But this also why automatically hyping up people “coming out” and calling people “heroes” and shit is an incredibly naive and frequently problematic thing to do nowadays. While people saying that folks shouldn’t discuss his politics just want folks to be quiet. He “came out” while playing in the NFL and donated $100,000 to a “queer” organization. That was a very political move. Therefore, his politics are open for discussion. While I think it’s important to feel like you can be free and be yourself, I know better than to look at identities, sexualities, where someone is in the gender, sexual, romantic, emotional investment, relationship contentment/commitment spectrum, or even political alignments as the main reasons to look up to someone.
“Coming out” or embracing whatever identities is not the be-all of everything. It doesn’t absolve confusions, contractions, or fluidity. It doesn’t get rid of ideologies or religious beliefs or privilege. It doesn’t get rid of past traumas, current mental health struggles, insecurities or superiority/inferiority complexes. It doesn’t eradicate resentments, internalized phobias, queer insecurities, gay shame. Coming out/embracing whatever identities is an important thing for a lot of folks. But there’s a lot more to people and their journeys than that. That is something we need to understand.