‘Call Me By Your Name’ is trending and you’ll truly never guess why

Lil Nas X has been plugging his new single, “Call Me By Your Name,” since July of last year, and now that it’s just days away from dropping, his marketing campaign has taken a novel approach.
Posting to Twitter, Nas X alerted fans:
“MONTERO (CMBYN) OUT THIS FRIDAY!!! I’m giving out $100,000 worth of Bitcoin !!! Quote this with your $cashtag and #CMBYN and I might give you some”
MONTERO (CMBYN) OUT THIS FRIDAY!!! I’m giving out $100,000 worth of Bitcoin !!! Quote this with your $cashtag and #CMBYN and I might give you some #partner ?? pic.twitter.com/Ht7DCDzdHF
— nope ? (@LilNasX) March 23, 2021
That’s right — Lil Nas X is paying fans in Bitcoin who are promoting his new single, which is out March 26.
According to the fans who received funds, the musician is doling out .0001 coin at a time, or roughly $55 as of today.
The unconventional move caused the hashtag #CMBYN to trend on Twitter, which, we assume, was the point.
keep going i’m still sending ? pic.twitter.com/1XLrc2jo5w
— nope ? (@LilNasX) March 23, 2021
That’s certainly one way to get people talking!
