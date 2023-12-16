Casey DeSantis goes rogue, Melania breaks her silence, Jill Biden’s “gay” video scandal

While Ricky Martin’s daddy and Jake Shears’ body transformation took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY VOTER FRAUD: Casey DeSantis is doing her best to help sink her homophobic husband’s imploding presidential campaign by calling on non-residents of Iowa to descend upon the state to illegally cast their vote in the crucial caucus in January. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DARLING NIKKI: On top of being anti-choice, faux-moderate GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has vowed to always fight to make the lives of young transgender athletes a living hell. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

NEW YORK’S SLIMIEST: Disgraced former NYC major turned MAGA lapdog Rudy Giuliani continued to defame two innocent Georgia election workers after being found guilty of defaming the same two innocent Georgia election workers. He has since been ordered to pay the workers $148 million in damages. [Read all about it on Queerty]

@meidastouch Rudy Giuliani immediately defames Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss again outside the courthouse following the first day of his defamation trial. Rudy has already been found liable of defamation and the trial is to determine damages. #rudygiuliani #defamation #meidastouch ? original sound – MeidasTouch

LET THEM EAT CAKE: After having her nepo baby hands deep in the muck of her one-term, twice-impeached, four-times indicted father’s dystopian presidency, Ivanka Trump is trying to make herself great again by partying with liberals in Vegas. [Read all about it on Queerty]

NOBODY LIKES YOU: Even far-right House Speaker Mike Johnson’s stepmother thinks his religious views are bonkers. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MELANIA SPEAKS: With no mention of her husband’s hard-line immigration policies, former first lady Melania Trump gave a speech during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives about her arduous rode to becoming a U.S. citizen before it was “streamlined” by marrying an awful American real estate businessman-turned-reality star.

@cnn Former first lady Melania Trump spoke in uncharacteristically personal terms about her experience becoming a US citizen and the challenges she faced as she made a rare public appearance during a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington. #melaniatrump #cnn #news ? original sound – CNN – CNN

SLAY THE HOUSE DOWN BOOTS: Fresh off having GOP fraud diva George Santos expelled from Congress, gay California congressman Robert Garcia announced his reelection bid and his social media game is unmatched. [Read all about it on Queerty]

NOT TODAY, SATAN: The House and Senate passed the 2024 military spending bill (NDAA) and stripped the anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion measures Republicans wanted to include. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for signature. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MERRY CHRISTMAS, HATERS! MAGA loons have their homophobic panties in a bunch after First Lady Jill Biden enlisted the services of an inclusive dance troop to perform Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece “The Nutcracker Suite” for a White House Christmas video.