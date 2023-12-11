Robert Garcia announces reelection bid, earns our vote for sassiest TikToker in Congress

It was California Rep. Robert Garcia who finally finished George Santos, introducing the resolution that kicked the serial fabulist out of Congress.

While we don’t usually endorse gay-on-gay crime, Miss Santos’ misdeeds were too severe to ignore.

This diva was begging to be defeated.

Fresh off his big triumph, Garcia announced the other day that he intends to run for reelection next year. The out gay congressman is a rising star in the Democratic Party, and should sail to victory in his deep blue district.

“As of today, I’m an official candidate for re-election to Congress in 2024,” he tweeted. “Proud to be the endorsed candidate of the California Democratic Party, California and LA Labor, our LGBTQ+ leaders & orgs, and an incredible progressive coalition. LFG.”

Proud to be the endorsed candidate of the California Democratic Party, California and LA Labor, our LGBTQ+ leaders & orgs, and an incredible progressive coalition. LFG. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 8, 2023

Loved you when you were my mayor – and I’m impressed with your first term in congress and how visible you’ve made yourself. So proud of you- much ❤️ from Long Beach — Doug Sandstrom (@DougSandstrom) December 8, 2023

We got your back if you continue to have ours! Great work so far 🫶 thank you — Alex Schumacher (@AlexSch23460780) December 8, 2023

Shantay you stay !! — Yves Gentil (@yvesgentil) December 8, 2023

Since arriving in Washington, Garcia, who previously served as the mayor of Long Beach, has become a visible presence. He’s never shy about calling out Republicans for their hypocrisy, especially the party’s most pugilistic figures.

Days before his orientation, Garcia fired off a social media salvo towards Marjorie Taylor Greene. The freshman lawmaker reposted a TikTok video of NeNe Leakes playfully sashaying in a pair of towering high heels.

“As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation,” he wrote.

Gay credentials, proven 💅.

As a reminder this will be me when I walk by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Capitol next week at orientation. pic.twitter.com/YJfyPwVhIe — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 11, 2022

When faced with criticism, Garcia shot right back.

“Apparently I’ve already started agitating the homophobic MAGA / Marjorie Taylor Greene stans. Y’all ain’t ready for the 💅🏽🏳️‍🌈💥,” he wrote.

Since then, we’ve been glued to his social media channels, waiting to see which anti-LGBTQ+ Republican he’ll drag next.

He’s pulled no punches when it comes to MTG. The toxic congresswoman reached a new low earlier this year, when she showed Hunter Biden’s nude photos at an Oversight Committee hearing.

Garcia, who sits alongside MTG on the committee, challenged his trolling colleague to “bring proof, not d*ck pics.”

He frequently expresses his displeasure about serving with Greene on the Oversight Committee, in beautiful meme form.

But Garcia doesn’t just use his platform to serve up sass, although we greatly appreciate it! He also uses humor to advance his policy proposals.

Check out this TikTok about his VISIONS Act, which would bar federal funds from being used to prosecute legal psilocybin and mushroom usage.

Slay the House down, boots!

Unapologetically gay, Garcia also honored RuPaul on the House floor to commemorate Pride Month.

“I rise to commemorate the start of Pride Month by honoring the one and only queen of drag, RuPaul,” he said. “RuPaul Charles has become an American phenomenon and an icon. Nobody has more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.”

To commemorate Pride Month, I am honoring an artist, philanthropist, and barrier-breaker, @RuPaul Charles on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.pic.twitter.com/oxRMbilL1H — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) June 7, 2023

It’s fair to say he embraces his favorite queens.

That goes for Beyoncé, too.

Last week, Garcia celebrated his birthday with RuPaul alum JORGEOUS.

Garcia’s values stand in stark contrast to Santos, who’s expressed support for Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and spoken out against Drag Story Hours.

In an embarrassing podcast interview with Meghan McCain, Santos said he’s uncomfortable entering gay spaces. “The gays will eat me alive! I’m a gay conservative. It’s alien to them,” he said.

That proclamation extends to gays in Congress, or at least one of them.

Garcia dug into the fraudster, and left nothing on the bone.

Less than two weeks removed from expulsion, Santos is recording cameos about furries, while Garcia is launching his reelection campaign.

It’s safe to say which gay came out on top here.