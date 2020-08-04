Cher just tweeted a Cher meme and people are freaking out about it

Cher has always been pretty active on Twitter, accumulating nearly 4 million followers over the years, with whom she shares her views on politics…

Washington is so lucky I’m not in office.I Would be protesting on capital steps, Swearing Like a Sailor,Fuck Those Heartless Republican Gutter??.They Probably Dont,Know Anyone who Has Lost,or Is Losing Their Job,House,apt,No one in trumps Family is Sick Or Losing Anything?? — Cher (@cher) August 4, 2020

Donald Trump…

PPL ARE DYING BECAUSE Trump DOESNT HAVE A PLAN, OR CARE ENOUGH IF??’ns LIVE OR DIE.trump ONLY CARES ABOUT STOCK MARKET??WOULD GIVE ANYTHING??IF JOE BIDEN WAS PRES.INSTEAD OF trump.trump’s WEAK,LAZY FRIGHTENED,& IGNORANT.I WOULDNT PUT MY CHILD BACK IN SCHOOL,trump CANT LEAD — Cher (@cher) July 13, 2020

Her dinner plans…

Going to eat? — Cher (@cher) July 9, 2020

And her trips to makeup store…

Please wear Masks.

I wear gloves 2 pic.twitter.com/BJsD01SzT9 — Cher (@cher) August 2, 2020

Yesterday, the dancing queen switched it up and did something a little different. She tweeted a meme… of herself.

(When you’ve been at it for 60 years and are worth an estimated $300 million, you’re allowed to tweet memes of yourself.)

The image shows God introducing Adam to Eve… and Cher.

A friend Sent me this,Well I Think she’s a friend pic.twitter.com/HQf8x8e5qd — Cher (@cher) August 3, 2020

Unlike many of Cher’s tweets, which usually only garner a few thousand responses, this one went viral.

So far, it’s received almost 150,000 likes, over 21,000 retweets, and more than 1,300 comments.

You’re eternally perfect, Cher. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 4, 2020

Supposedly Eve was created from one of Adam’s ribs to be his companion, but we know it really came from @cher pic.twitter.com/zEskqvrmsP — marksando (@marksando) August 4, 2020

Oh, I thought you were there because you’d turned back time! — Emma (@Sturdygirl0803) August 4, 2020

Cher is eternal! I like this meme: “Cher using FaceApp’s old function” is: pic.twitter.com/Y3oB2MSvxZ — Rafael Augusto (@personalrafael) August 4, 2020

This was how the Bible was originally opened. — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 3, 2020

Cher I’ve asked you on several occasions here and I’m desperate for an answer. Do you truly believe in life after love? I can feel something inside me say that I really don’t think I’m strong enough. — Joe (@jspinato8) August 3, 2020

Still one of my favorite memes! Love you, Cher! pic.twitter.com/OAbBina0SW — Mateusz (@futuwayama) August 3, 2020

The singer recently announced that she’s back in the studio recording new music. Her last album, Dancing Queen, was an ABBA cover album released in 2018.

