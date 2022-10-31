Cheyenne Jackson pays tribute to Leslie Jordan with spooky/sweet Halloween post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson)

Actor Cheyenne Jackson posted a Halloween photo of himself with his kids yesterday. The family are wearing outfits inspired by Star Wars. Besides enjoying some Halloween fun, there was a bittersweet meaning to the choice of attire.

“Last time I wore this my friend @thelesliejordan was strapped to my back,” Jackson said in an accompanying caption. “I’m the Mandalorian once more tonight in tribute. ‘Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.’ —Yoda”

Cheyenne met his husband, Jason Landau, in 2013. They married in 2014. In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives.

Jackson and Leslie Jordan were good friends. They appeared together on the sitcom, Call Me Kat. Last Christmas, they also released a song together: A cover of the classic, ‘Little Drummer Boy’.

In a previous episode of Call Me Kat, Jackson appeared dressed as the Mandalorian, with Jordan dressed as a baby Yoda on his back. Jackson posted a photo of it when news emerged of Jordan’s sudden death last week. The beloved entertainer, 67, died after suffering a “medical emergency” and crashing his car.

Jackson said his heart was “broken” by the news.

Call Me Kat suspended following Jordan’s death

Production of Call Me Kat has paused following the news of Jordan’s death. The crew were in the middle of shooting the third season. Jordan is known to have filmed nine episodes, five of which have already been screened.

During last week’s episode, Fox aired a short tribute to the funnyman. It included clips of him in Call Me Kat, The Masked Singer, and other shows.

CBS also aired what turned out to be Leslie Jordan’s final TV interview. Filmed just two weeks before his death, Jordan reflects on his career and enjoying fame later in life.

