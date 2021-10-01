Cheyenne Jackson posts a sweet photo and words of tribute to his son

Actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson has posted a few words of tribute to his son, Ethan.

Jackson, 46, posted a photo of him and Ethan both working out together, with them both holding weights aloft. It was a belated posting for National Son Day on Tuesday (yeah, we’ve never heard of that either!).

“I missed #NationalSonDay (when did all these things even start?) but my son Ethan is a special and powerful little human,” he said. “From the moment he was born and went straight onto my chest, we’ve been soul mates. Funny, kind, loving, intuitive, and more energy than an entire rugby team combined.”

It’s not the first time Jackson’s posted workout pics with Ethan, explaining a few months ago that he wants his kids to see him as a strong dad, like he viewed his own father.

Cheyenne met his husband, Jason Landau, at a 12-step meeting in 2013 (Jackson is a recovering alcoholic). They married in 2014. In October 2016, they welcomed twins Ethan and Willow into their lives, meaning their kids are about to turn five years old.

