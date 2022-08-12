Chris Hemsworth’s wife shares bath photo of Thor star to mark his birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky)

Here’s wishing a belated happy birthday to actor Chris Hemsworth. The Aussie hunk turned 39 yesterday. The Thor star’s wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, 46, delighted his fans by sharing a nude pic of her hubby relaxing in the bath.

Hemsworth has a parrot on his head.

Accompanying the photo on Instagram, Pataky said, “Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back. 🥰”

She also posted the message in Spanish.

She also included a photo of Hemsworth with their children: Daughter India, 9, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, both aged 8.

A third photo was a black and white still from Thor: Love and Thunder. Elsa had a cameo role in the movie as a ‘wolf woman’ and former lover of Thor.

The couple met in early 2010 and married in December that same year.

Chris Hemsworth has spoken before about their speedy romance.

“There was no great plan to any of it, to be honest,” he told Good Morning Britain in 2016. “We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ And then the next minute… There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out,” he mused.

“Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it.”

Hemsworth marked his birthday by posting a sweet video of his kids presenting him with an ice-cream cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

