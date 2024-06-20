Chubby daddies & “real military”: 5 takeaways from Pornhub’s Pride 2024 insights report

There’s one thing that brings the LGBTQ+ community together across continents and from sea to shining sea.

No, we’re not talking about Pride, but nice try.

We’re talking about Pornhub. The adult-film site just unveiled its 2024 insights report on gay users and, boy, is there a LOT to dig into!

You may have thought that late-night search was private, or that you’re the only one into “insert-search-term-here,” but you’d be wrong. And this Pride season, there’s a lot we can learn about the most popular gay content on Pornhub –– and who’s viewing it.

Here are five of the biggest takeaways from Pornhub’s 2024 report.