College football player says he’s “truly sorry” for beating gay man to death with his bare hands

A court in Virginia this week heard evidence that a suspended Virginia Tech football player punched and stomped on a sexual partner in an attack that left the victim dead. Ismemen David Etute, 18, claims he attacked the victim after realizing he was a man.
Jerry Paul Smith, 40, died May 31 from injuries sustained in the beating. The Roanoke Times reports that an autopsy found that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head. All the bones in his face were broken, he lost teeth, and he sustained several cranial fractures.
Friends and family all say Smith identified as a gay man.
According to statements made by Etute to police, he first met someone by the name of “Angie” on the dating app Tinder. The pair first met up for oral sex on April 10. On May 31, Etute agreed to meet up for sex again, when he discovered his partner was actually a man. Upon his realization, Etute punched Smith repeatedly until he hit the ground and stomped on him. He left the victim on the ground and did not call for an ambulance. Etute also told police that Smith did not physically assault him.
“I’m trying to stay strong for the people that support me, I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down,” Etute told the court. “I’m truly sorry for my actions.”
Defense lawyer Jimmy Turk tried to shift blame from Etute in a statement to reporters following the hearing.
“Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not,” Turk said. “Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong.”
Police arrested Etute on June 2 and charged him with murder. In a Montgomery County courtroom this week, prosecutors argued against granting Etute bail. Judge Randal Duncan eventually approved a $75,000 secured bond. Etute will remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring. Virginia Tech also suspended him from both the football team and the university.
Estute faces charges of second-degree murder in connection with the case. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.
11 Comments
Chrisk
I don’t think any amount of makeup is going to make Smith look like a real woman. Either this dudes a complete moron or there’s more to the story.
At any rate that goes beyond just killing somebody. He completely destroyed the guy. I’d say he liked it more than he’d like to admit. Inner turmoil and all.
Polaro
They had sex once before and this happened on the next “date”. This guy is either a huge liar, or the dumbest MF around.
Cam
Liked it the first time, went back and the self hate got to be too much maybe?
Because yeah, I’m really not thinking that guy could fool many.
bsg1967
Lots of “I” statements blamed the victim, no real remorse. Rote in hell
Louis73
“I know inlet people down”… letting people down is when you lose a game not murder someone.
Jon in Canada
He’s a homophobic rabid dog, put him down.
RyanMBecker
The attorney said, “Nobody deserves to die…” But I guess he thinks beating someone to a pulp is okay.
GayEGO
Estute should be convicted, he is a homophobe!
Larry
Wow such a surprise he doesnt go to the U of Florida or Florida State!!
MissTerri
Shocking!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fahd
His lawyer’s remarks signal “trans-panic” defense, but Virginia banned the gay-panic/trans-panic defense earlier this year. I assume (hope) the new law will apply to the trial here. He appears to have admitted it was not self-defense… Perhaps the victim did not act in an exemplary fashion, but I can’t see the remotest justification for his murder.
Under the circumstances, a bail of $75,000 seems ridiculously low – imagine being 18 years old and facing 40 years in prison – he has every incentive to disappear.
On the other hand, a charge of second degree murder, a remorseful killer, and a socially stigmatised victim (see low bail amount) – I think his lawyer may succeed in a plea bargain to voluntary manslaughter. He may be on the street again before his 25th birthday.