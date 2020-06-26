Conservative candidate’s daughter urges everyone “for the love of god do not vote for my dad!”

The daughter of a conservative candidate running for a seat in the Michigan state House is urging everyone please, for the love of god, do not to vote for her father.

Stephanie Regan is the daughter of Republican state House candidate Robert Regan, a pro Trump Republican who doesn’t believe in climate change, wants to make English the “official language” of the United States, and describes himself as so conservative he “makes Rush Limbaugh look like a liberal.”

On Tuesday, she tweeted: “if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.”

if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone — STEPH (@streeganz) June 23, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral, racking up over 180K likes, nearly 40K retweets, and 1,000 comments.

thank u for this — Liz Bissonette (@lizbissonette) June 24, 2020

You’re doing what I wish all of the Trump children would’ve done 4 years ago. Thank you for your service — Tracy 🐈 (@writergirl_19) June 25, 2020

Obviously she knows something that the general public doesn’t for her to come out this strong PAY ATTENTION!! — Richergirrl#RESIST#VOTEBLUE#👸🏽🌊🌊 (@ShawndeRichers1) June 25, 2020

I looked him up and just the “Where I stand in the issues” page on his own website is fucking terrifying. We cannot allow men with these views into our government. — Tristian🏳️‍🌈 (@tprice62) June 25, 2020

Robert Regan responded to his daughter’s anti-endorsement in a passive-aggressive statement posted to Facebook yesterday, writing: “I am happy that she feels confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly.”

Robert Regan’s official statement regarding his daughter’s tweets posted late Tuesday night.To donate, please visit:https://regan4michigan.com/please-add-to-our-war-chest Posted by Robert Regan for State Rep 73rd District on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Speaking to local media, he blamed Stephanie’s college for indoctrinating her with radical “Marxist” ideas.

“When they go off to college, quite frankly they get involved with these Marxist, socialist universities, and they start getting indoctrinated with things that are completely polar opposite from where you raised them,” he said, adding that he and his daughter do not see eye to eye on systemic racism, white privilege, and Black Lives Matter.

After her tweet went viral, Stephanie Regan posted another one thanking everyone for their support.

“ty everyone offering support and love! my dms and notifs are crazy it’s hard to reply but pls know i appreciate u!!!!” she wrote.

ty everyone offering support and love! my dms and notifs are crazy it’s hard to reply but pls know i appreciate u!!!! i didn’t think anyone past hometown friends would see this but this is more than political beliefs!! ppl see a familiar name & vote. READ. GOOGLE. — STEPH (@streeganz) June 25, 2020

Related: Gay candidate for Senate urged to quit race after sending group text about gang banging staffer