This cowboy’s final answer, Lizzo’s club gear, & Nyle DiMarco’s long ride

Watch Kehlani keep cool in front on an anti-LGBT a**hole, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Nyle DiMarco took a ride.

Britney Spears sang a cappella.

@britneyspears Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a fucking sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!! ♬ …Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

Carter and Alex inspected their catch.

Gabe Levin‘s tour guide got the money shot.

Alex Gervacio explored Copper Cactus Ranch.

Roman Sparkles worked for tips.

A little boy got his wings.

Nick Norcia cleared up some confusion.

Lizzo blessed West Hollywood.

And Blake Mitchell‘s dad got into drag.