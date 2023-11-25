Curtis Hamilton’s feast, Byron Perkins’ crop top, & Glen Powell’s car wash

This week Antoni Porowski went back on the market, Luke Macfarlane went straight-for-pay again, and Rudy Guiliani apparently set himself on fire. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Amini Fonua got waxed.
Matthew Carmona pushed through the holidays.
Luke Evans soaked up the sun.
Derek Chadwick took a break.
Conor McGregor woke up early.
Vinny got lost.
Chris Mazdzer jumped in.
Ross Lynch wore a hat.
Ryan Cleary stuffed himself.
Garrett Swann stayed centered.
Glen Powell posed for Men’s Health.
Caleb Lepage sat outside.
Byron Perkins rocked a crop top.
Shawn Mendes showed chest.
Dustin Patrick Smith went on vacation.
Piero Martínez took a dip.
Ian Paget got smashed.
Curtis Hamilton stayed in his favorite place.
Taylor Stilson wore white.
And Tomás Matos showed off his nails.
6 Comments
dbmcvey
Another great celebration of masculinity!
SUPREME
the male form is so beautiful.
charlie_jackpot
Featuring Conor McGregor in the week he incited violence in Dublin? Good look!
MISTERJETT
thanks for that with an eye roll, head shake and a heavy sigh!
Jaesly
I knew he was a douchebag. Thanks for alerting me that he is a fascist.
dwick
is Shawn Mendes turning into Matthew McConaughey