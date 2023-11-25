instastuds

Curtis Hamilton’s feast, Byron Perkins’ crop top, & Glen Powell’s car wash

By

This week Antoni Porowski went back on the market, Luke Macfarlane went straight-for-pay again, and Rudy Guiliani apparently set himself on fire. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Amini Fonua got waxed.

Matthew Carmona pushed through the holidays.

Luke Evans soaked up the sun.

Derek Chadwick took a break.

Conor McGregor woke up early.

Vinny got lost.

Chris Mazdzer jumped in.

Ross Lynch wore a hat.

Ryan Cleary stuffed himself.

Garrett Swann stayed centered.

Glen Powell posed for Men’s Health.

Caleb Lepage sat outside.

Byron Perkins rocked a crop top.

Shawn Mendes showed chest.

Dustin Patrick Smith went on vacation.

Piero Martínez took a dip.

Ian Paget got smashed.

Curtis Hamilton stayed in his favorite place.

Taylor Stilson wore white.

And Tomás Matos showed off his nails.

