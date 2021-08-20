DaBaby just booked his first gig since homophobic scandal and it’s in the heart of COVID country

After being dropped from the lineups of every major music festival in the country, including Lalloapalooza, the Governors Ball Music Festival, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival, following homophobic remarks he made during a show last month, DaBaby has just landed his first gig.

The 29-year-old rapper will headline Boosie Badazz’s third annual “Boosie Bash” in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on August 29.

Louisiana is currently in the middle of its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, with almost 6,000 new cases and nearly 70 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 3,000 people in the hospital for COVID-19, 500 of whom are on ventilators.

But Boosie is hosting the event anyway. And DaBaby will be there, along with more than a dozen other musical acts and hundreds, possibly thousands, of fans, all crammed together as the Delta variant continues to ravage the local area.

Of course, Boosie is no stranger to homophobic controversy himself.

Last year, he admitted that he let his 12 and 14-year-old sons watch pornography and receive oral sex from a grown woman, arguing that it’s healthier than watching “cartoons with two men kissing.” He also attacked basketball player Dwyane Wade for supporting his 12-year-old daughter’s coming out as transgender, saying “Don’t cut his d*ck off, bruh.”

Last month, Boosie accused Lil Nas X of trying to turn young boys gay, and of disrespecting straight people. And earlier this month he posted a lengthy defense of DaBaby to social media, in which he accused LGBTQ people of trying to ban artists, corrupt children, and offend God.

