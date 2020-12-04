DC attorney general puts Ivanka on mega blast for trying to tweet her way out of investigation

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter yesterday to accuse the DC Attorney General’s office of being out to get her as it zeros in on its investigation into the overpayment of inauguration funds to the Trump International Hotel in 2017. Now, DC Attorney General Karl Racine is pushing back against the first daughter’s B.S.

Racine went on Rachel Maddow’s show last night to basically put Ivanka on mega blast and call her out for what she is: a liar, a cheat, a fraud, etc., etc., etc.

“With all due respect to Ivanka Trump,” he said, “what she put out today was highly misleading and at best only a part of the story.”

Related: Ivanka freaks out on Twitter after being deposed by DC attorney general in ongoing investigation

Racine was referring to a screenshot of a December 2016 email Ivanka tweeted. It shows her allegedly saying the Trump International Hotel should charge “a fair market rate” for the use of its ballroom for her dad’s inauguration.

But the AG says that the email is only part of a story. Not only that, but he hinted it’s perhaps the “coverup” part of the story.

Racine said Ivanka’s call for “a fair market rate” didn’t match up with a series of subsequent emails from others involved in the Trump’s inauguration.

He specifically pointed to emails to Ivanka from Melania Trump‘s former-BFF-turned-whistleblower, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who repeatedly raised the alarm about exorbitant and potentially illegal prices.