If your idea of paradise involves a lush, off-the-grid tropical retreat with awe-inspiring vistas, state-of-the-art amenities, an infinity pool, and being welcomed by a world-famous muscular DJ riding horseback in a tank top than you are in luck.

Welcome to Diplo’s jungle wonderland, where all your “not not gay” dreams are about to come true!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Despite the fact that Diplo made headlines for his sexual fluidity last year and was recently spotted turning up alongside a sea of sweaty shirtless gays at a Los Angeles warehouse party, we can’t actually guarantee any queer fantasies will be realized at his Jamaican abode.

And considering Jamaica’s hostile history towards gays, perhaps it’s best if our trip remains in pretend world. But it’s still pretty to look at!

Interestingly, the home is named Pompeii Pompey, so it may not be so outlandish for some sort of decadence and debauchery to take place within its environs.

Related* PHOTOS: Just a gallery of images of Diplo being “not not gay” The DJ and music producer made headlines last week after he was spotted bumping and grinding alongside a sea of sweaty shirtless men at a gay warehouse party in Los Angeles.

Regardless, we’re pretty sure the thought of staying at Diplo’s luxurious island getaway–with or without him–will definitely illicit all sorts of wild thoughts.

The 45-year-old music producer gave Architectural Digest a tour of his 62-acre compound which took seven years to finish.

Nestled in the hills of San San Beach on Jamaica’s northeast coast, the massive estate, features a multi-level residence with tons of open-air rooms, a gym, wellness spa, infinity pool, rock climbing wall, and music studio.

There’s also a farm where he grows, papayas, pineapples, bananas and, because it was legalized in Jamaica just a few years ago, cannabis.

This place is lit!

During the tour, Diplo disclosed that the state-of-the art studio helps pay for the complex as he rents it out to musicians to record their albums and to enjoy all the of the amenities within the tropical palace’s walls.

Although he didn’t disclose how much it costs to rent out the studio, it definitely makes you wonder what it would be like to make beautiful music with Diplo. 👀

Check out Diplo flashing his gym gains while giving the full home tour below:

Don't forget to share: