Dixon Dallas talks thot swatters, country boys & why he’ll never let the haters bring him down

It ain’t easy being the number one country music artist in the world. I’ve got labels blowing up my phone and I broke my thot swatter because I keep having to swat away all these men and women.



A lot of country boys want to beat me up, a lot of country boys want to beat IT up, etc… the list goes on, but we’re hanging in there… Backlash ain’t nothing new to Dixon… it doesn’t bother me one bit.



People can keep being mad if they want. The rednecks that don’t accept me can keep calling me fake country and keep demanding I be barred from making music again.



The “he’s queerbaiting” crowd can keep saying I’m making a mockery of the LGBTQ+ community and whatever else.



I’ve said it before, but I want to keep doing this for the people that tell me my music means something to them. The haters can stay mad. This music isn’t for them.

“B*ssy-kissing” country singer Dixon Dallas speaking to Pride about his meteoric rise to fame, super fans, and the haters who want to bring him down.