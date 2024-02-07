How about we take this to the next level?
Dixon Dallas talks thot swatters, country boys & why he’ll never let the haters bring him down
12 Comments
hiphapndude
If other music genres can have ‘lil NasX, Sam Smith, etc than we country boys can have Dixon Dallas. Period. Refreshing change overdue! ?
canadiankid
it would be better if it wasn’t a straight guy singing about something he knows nothing about, unlike Sam Smith and Lil Nas X who are actually gay and understand the community they’re representing.
bachy
Dixon Dallas has not yet revealed his sexuality – but insists “there is no law that says I can’t write about getting my booty-cheek bounced off of!”
SDR94103
love.
jp47
Okay Dixon, but are you actually the number one country artist in the world?
Hayden
He’s totally queerbaiting. I like some of his songs but he’s completely using gays and the shock value of his lyrics to stay relevant
ShaverC
Good for him. If he’s not gay or bi, his songs are way better than anything Nas X or Sam Smith ever did.
barryaksarben
I love him and I dont care if he is queerbaiting or what but for you to lie and say his music is better than Sam Smiths shows your complete and utter ignorance. Same. music esp the earlier stuff is some of the best blue eyed soul ever. stop trolling for one minute will ya?
ShaverC
barry, Agree to disagree on that one. I didn’t find him a good lyricist and his songs, to me, were over-produced. He’s the “soul Nickleback”. Just my opinion. His voice is good, and it’s a real shame the direction he’s currently taking.
henare
haven’t heard his music but he looks like a child with lots of ugly ink.
ZzBomb
Somehow, I think, and I might be coming out of left field here with this but hear me out, based on the article:
HE DOESN”T CARE
ZzBomb
I love this man be him gay, straight, or otherwise.