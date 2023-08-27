Do you know the meanings of AMAB and AFAB?

Gender identity, simply put, is how a person perceives and experiences their own gender. It’s all about how we feel on the inside and how we express ourselves and goes beyond the traditional binary notions of male or female sexes. That’s where terms like AMAB and AFAB come in.
We can use terms like AMAB or AFAB to discuss gender identity in a respectful way, while also recognizing the diversity of each others’ experiences.
What do AMAB and AFAB mean?
AMAB stands for “Assigned Male at Birth” and AFAB stands for “Assigned Female at Birth,” and the acronyms can be pronounced as two-syllable words, “AY-MAB” and “AY-FAB.”
The term “assigned” implies that someone assigned a gender to an individual at birth, typically based on a physical examination of their body.
This term helps to emphasize how arbitrary and superficial this designation can be, while also recognizing that it can have real implications for how people understand their own gender identities and potential healthcare needs.
Sex vs. Gender vs. Gender Identity
Before we go further, it’s important to note the difference between sex, gender, and gender identity.
Sex refers to your biological and physiological traits, while gender is a term that describes how society understands these traits. Gender identity is an individual’s internal experience of their own gender, which may or may not align with the sex they were assigned at birth.
What gender identities fall under AFAB/AMAB?
Technically speaking, all gender identities can be classified using AFAB or AMAB labels including:
- Transgender people
- Nonbinary people
- Genderfluid people
- Intersex people
- And even cisgender people
The terms AMAB and AFAB enable anyone to describe the physical traits of the body they were born into in conjunction with their gender identity. For instance, AFAB describes a cisgender woman, while AMAB describes a transgender woman.
These terms can describe someone regardless of their perceived gender or how they choose to express themselves.
How do AFAB and AMAB differ from cisgender and transgender?
AFAB and AMAB are not identities, but rather terms used to describe someone’s assigned sex at birth. These terms can be used in conjunction with other gender-related terms such as cisgender or transgender, which refer to a person’s identity rather than their assigned sex.
“Cisgender” describes individuals whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth, while “transgender” refers to individuals whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned to them at birth.
As mentioned earlier, all gender identities can be categorized using AMAB and AFAB labels. However, it’s important to note that these terms should not replace the language used to describe a person’s true identity.
For some people, the sex they were assigned at birth may not accurately reflect who they are and what gender they identify with. This disconnect can have a profound impact on how they view themselves and their relationship to the world around them.
AFAB/AMAB vs. FTM/MTF
It’s also important to note that AFAB and AMAB are not the same as FTM (Female-to-Male) or MTF (Male-to-Female).
FTM and MTF are outdated terms for describing gender transition, while AFAB/AMAB are labels for assigned birth sex.
For example, when describing a transgender man, using “female-to-male” (FTM) implies a transition from identifying as a woman to identifying as a man. The label AFAB, on the other hand, merely acknowledges that their physical sex was assigned as female at birth.
The importance of AFAB/AMAB terminology in healthcare
In healthcare situations, providers may use AFAB and AMAB, as well. While doctors can make many medical diagnoses without knowing a patient’s assigned sex, some conditions may require the use of this information, including potential requirements for hormone therapy or surgery.
It can be essential for healthcare providers to understand a patient’s assigned sex at birth in order to provide them with the best care possible. Nevertheless, using incorrect pronouns or misgendering can be disrespectful, invalidating, and lead to distress and potential harm to an individual’s mental health.
Conclusion
The terms AFAB and AMAB don’t replace a person’s true gender identity; however, these terms can be useful in helping us understand how someone’s gender identity may differ from their assigned sex at birth. And in healthcare situations, these terms can help provide important insight into a patient’s healthcare treatments.
By understanding and using terms like AFAB/AMAB correctly, we can create a more inclusive and respectful environment for everyone.
6 Comments
ShaverC
It’s ridiculous. People are not assigned a “gender” at birth. They are born either male, or female… and no we’re not talking about intersex either.
ShaverC
Dr Sarah, A gender identity does not exist. I’m not talking about truly trans people who are diagnosed and have therapy and are more than free to transition in adulthood, then then that person becomes a trans-woman or trans-man. There is no such thing as “cis”… it’s man or woman. There is no such thing as non-binary. It’s biology.
still_onthemark
‘The term “assigned” implies that someone assigned a gender to an individual at birth…’
It should be ‘sex’ in that sentence instead of ‘gender,’ right Queerty? You guys make a big fuss about how sex and gender are different, and then almost immediately you get them mixed up!
‘…typically based on a physical examination of their body.’
Yeah, it’s not easy to interview a baby about this stuff.
Louis
To me, it’s just sex and gender.
Sex (male/female) cannot be changed as it’s based on your chromosomes (eg XY or XX). This is why, I believe, the term in the 90s was “transsexual” and that ceased being used because sex cannot be changed.
Gender (man/woman/non-binary) is a social construct based on someone’s physicality. Someone might be called a woman because they have breasts and a higher voice. But, in my opinion, that is not what dictates one’s gender. Ones gender (to me) is chosen by the individual based on how they feel internally and this is why the accepted term is now transgender rather than transsexual.
In my view, nobody should ever assume someone’s gender because you don’t know how they feel internally until they tell you. In an ideal world, we would refer to everyone as they (so as to not assume gender) until such a time as an individual has confirmed their pronouns.
ShaverC
Just because you “feel” like something doesn’t make it real. I feel like I’m in my early 30’s, but when I look in the mirror I clearly am not.
S.anderson
I, for one, would love to see more articles like this. They just demonstrate that when the Trans Movement puts the Trans doctrine down in print, it becomes all-too-clear that it doesn’t hold up. You tried Helms, bless your little heart. But you couldn’t resist trying to blur sex/gender/gender identity in one paragraph, while strictly separating them in another when it was required to guide ignorant minds into seeing things as you wanted. You just made it all pop out. and you made your contrived narrative all-the-more obvious.
Sex is the term for identifying the male or female anatomy. This is identified through examination, not “assignment”. There is no “assignment conspiracy”, malicious or otherwise. Nor are there other sexes besides male and female. Even intersex and chimera people are male or female, or an abnormal mix of those two sexes and no others.
In current parlance, “gender” really means “gender identity”, which is about behavior and traits which either sex may exhibit. Gender identities are based upon Traditional Sex Roles AKA Gender Stereotypes. TSR/GS are a variety of cultural constructions which represent “ideal” behavior assigned to people according to their sex at a given place and time.
Stop biatching about one’s sex being “assigned” when it’s really TSR/GS that are assigned to all of us. Often TSR/GS are assigned (and imposed) maliciously, unlike sex. They are roles which we LGBTQ folk do not comply with for a variety of reasons. LGB folk are noncompliant for different reasons than TQ folk. We should challenge and expose TSR/GS for their failure to properly describe normal, diverse humans, and for their being used as a basis to punish those who don’t conform.
Confoundingly, the Trans Doctrine is actually to uphold TSR/GS and use them, unquestioningly, to assign gender identities to their followers. And, in a feat of mental gymnastics, to equate their affinity of, for instance, dresses and lipstick with the idea that they ARE women, who can only be female, and SHOULD have a vagina. Lordy.
I’m all for letting people associate socially according to their likes and interests. If you have friends and loved ones who are female boys or male girls, then you’re on the right track. They don’t need to take injections or go under the knife to be accepted by others. Transwomen are women! Transmen are men! No problem there. Sex and gender identity USUALLY match, but don’t need to. And while it just won’t do to rebuild all of human culture to constantly walk on eggshells in case there is transgender person in earshot (who we currently know to comprise .4 of one percent of humanity), we can treat them as valid and beautiful human beings. But, no more of this gaslighting, please.