Do you know the meanings of AMAB and AFAB?

Gender identity, simply put, is how a person perceives and experiences their own gender. It’s all about how we feel on the inside and how we express ourselves and goes beyond the traditional binary notions of male or female sexes. That’s where terms like AMAB and AFAB come in.

We can use terms like AMAB or AFAB to discuss gender identity in a respectful way, while also recognizing the diversity of each others’ experiences.

What do AMAB and AFAB mean?

AMAB stands for “Assigned Male at Birth” and AFAB stands for “Assigned Female at Birth,” and the acronyms can be pronounced as two-syllable words, “AY-MAB” and “AY-FAB.”

The term “assigned” implies that someone assigned a gender to an individual at birth, typically based on a physical examination of their body.

This term helps to emphasize how arbitrary and superficial this designation can be, while also recognizing that it can have real implications for how people understand their own gender identities and potential healthcare needs.

Sex vs. Gender vs. Gender Identity

Before we go further, it’s important to note the difference between sex, gender, and gender identity.

Sex refers to your biological and physiological traits, while gender is a term that describes how society understands these traits. Gender identity is an individual’s internal experience of their own gender, which may or may not align with the sex they were assigned at birth.

What gender identities fall under AFAB/AMAB?

Technically speaking, all gender identities can be classified using AFAB or AMAB labels including:

Transgender people

Nonbinary people

Genderfluid people

Intersex people

And even cisgender people

The terms AMAB and AFAB enable anyone to describe the physical traits of the body they were born into in conjunction with their gender identity. For instance, AFAB describes a cisgender woman, while AMAB describes a transgender woman.

These terms can describe someone regardless of their perceived gender or how they choose to express themselves.

How do AFAB and AMAB differ from cisgender and transgender?

AFAB and AMAB are not identities, but rather terms used to describe someone’s assigned sex at birth. These terms can be used in conjunction with other gender-related terms such as cisgender or transgender, which refer to a person’s identity rather than their assigned sex.

“Cisgender” describes individuals whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth, while “transgender” refers to individuals whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned to them at birth.

As mentioned earlier, all gender identities can be categorized using AMAB and AFAB labels. However, it’s important to note that these terms should not replace the language used to describe a person’s true identity.

For some people, the sex they were assigned at birth may not accurately reflect who they are and what gender they identify with. This disconnect can have a profound impact on how they view themselves and their relationship to the world around them.

AFAB/AMAB vs. FTM/MTF

It’s also important to note that AFAB and AMAB are not the same as FTM (Female-to-Male) or MTF (Male-to-Female).

FTM and MTF are outdated terms for describing gender transition, while AFAB/AMAB are labels for assigned birth sex.

For example, when describing a transgender man, using “female-to-male” (FTM) implies a transition from identifying as a woman to identifying as a man. The label AFAB, on the other hand, merely acknowledges that their physical sex was assigned as female at birth.

The importance of AFAB/AMAB terminology in healthcare

In healthcare situations, providers may use AFAB and AMAB, as well. While doctors can make many medical diagnoses without knowing a patient’s assigned sex, some conditions may require the use of this information, including potential requirements for hormone therapy or surgery.

It can be essential for healthcare providers to understand a patient’s assigned sex at birth in order to provide them with the best care possible. Nevertheless, using incorrect pronouns or misgendering can be disrespectful, invalidating, and lead to distress and potential harm to an individual’s mental health.

Conclusion

The terms AFAB and AMAB don’t replace a person’s true gender identity; however, these terms can be useful in helping us understand how someone’s gender identity may differ from their assigned sex at birth. And in healthcare situations, these terms can help provide important insight into a patient’s healthcare treatments.

By understanding and using terms like AFAB/AMAB correctly, we can create a more inclusive and respectful environment for everyone.

