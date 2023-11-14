Don’t Say Governor! Casey DeSantis rumored to be stepping into her husband’s homophobic heels & no one is safe

Failed presidential candidate Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ term as governor ends in 2026, and Florida Republicans are already thinking about who they might want to send to the Governor’s mansion next.

Their #1 pick? Ron’s wife, Casey.

Uuuggghhh.

A new poll conducted by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab has found Mrs. DeSantis leads in a cesspool of potential Republican candidates.

A total of 788 registered Florida Republicans participated in the survey. 22% of them said they wanted Casey to be their next governor, despite the fact that she’s never won an election or held public office before, nor does she have a law degree or any executive leadership experience.

Prior to becoming First Lady of Florida, DeSantis worked in local media before quitting to become a full-time wife, mom, and homophobe.

We will not allow you to exploit the innocence of our children to advance your agenda.



When you come after our kids, we fight back.



We are no longer silent.



We are united.



We are Mamas for DeSantis.



…and we will elect @RonDeSantis President of the United States.



Join our… pic.twitter.com/jo6HUATaVa — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 6, 2023

“We’re obviously still a ways out from the Governor’s race, and this pool of candidates will certainly change before 2026,” says pollster Michael Binder. “For now, it seems Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis is an early favorite among Republican primary voters.”

“Wouldn’t that be interesting, potentially having the DeSantises in the Governor’s Mansion for another 11 years?”

Hmmm. We can think of a lot of words to describe a DeSantis dynasty in Tallahassee, but “interesting” isn’t one of them.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds tied for second place in the poll, both earning 9% of support, followed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody at 6%, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at 3%, and Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez at 2%.

40% of the respondents said they were still undecided. And 6% said they didn’t like any of those options.

Mrs. DeSantis has become a fixture on her husband’s doomed presidential campaign, giving speeches and interviews to help spread his message of hate and bigotry to little effect.

The latest Des Moines Register sampling of Iowa Republicans shows Ron DeSantis trailing Donald Trump by 27 points and tied with Nikki Haley, who has has gained 10 points in the Hawkeye State since August while he’s remained static.

And just last week, DeSantis’ biggest backer, Las Vegas real estate tycoon Robert Bigelow, announced he was ditching the gay-hating governor after deciding his positions are just too extreme.

Rumors that Mrs. DeSantis might be considering her own foray into politics began swirling earlier this year when the Republican Party of Sarasota as “Stateswoman of the Year”.

A spokesperson for her husband’s campaign has denied she has any plans to run for office. Instead, she is focused entirely on her futile efforts to help get her husband elected president in 2024.

Ask again in a month, however, when he’s officially dropped out of the race, and she might have a different answer. 😏