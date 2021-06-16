‘Drag Race’ star Laganja Estranja comes out as trans

Drag star and cannabis connoisseur Laganja Estranja has opened up about her gender identity.

The 32-year-old entertainer, who competed on season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014, came out as transgender in a new Entertainment Weekly interview, explaining the 10-year process it’s taken to get to this point.

“There are so many other women around me who’ve inspired me to come forward today, and it’s because of their fight and their struggle that I’m able to really do this and say that I’m nervous, but I’m not scared,” she said. “I’m not going to live my life in fear anymore.”

“I do want to be able to express this at all times,” Laganja continued. “I just got my haircut — a very feminine cut — and in one week already, my life has changed. I’m able to come off stage and take my makeup off and still see a beautiful woman in the mirror. It’s powerful.”

She also mentioned she decided to come out publicly prior to beginning hormone therapy, and wanted folks to remember that every trans person’s story is different.

“Glam doesn’t make you a woman; it makes you a woman to people outside, in the world…gender is performative, and what we wear is an extension of what we feel on the inside.

“That’s the real truth here: once this is out and once people know, I’m going to be more free to explore what it means to be a woman on the inside. The dressing part? I’ve got it down, but that’s not what makes you a woman.”

After the article was published, Laganja posted on Instagram:

“I have so many emotions running through me at this current moment, so I promise I will make a more detailed post later. But FIRST, I want to thank all of you for the overwhelming amount of love and support I am receiving right now.”

“I feel so empowered that I don’t have to hide in the shadows as I make this journey… I want to thank all the trans brothers and sisters that came before me who fought so that my coming out could be joyous! I am so proud to identify as TRANS and to be living my truth. Happy PRIDE, you are beautiful as you are”.