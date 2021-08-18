Drag Race UK first to feature cisgender woman contestant on new season

The BBC has unveiled the contestants for season three of Drag Race UK. Among the contestants is Victoria Scone, who will be the first cisgender woman to compete as a contestant.

Drag Race Thailand previously featured a cis woman (or “bio drag queen”) in an audition round, but she did not proceed to be a full contestant. Drag Race, in the UK and US, has featured several trans women and nonbinary contestants.

Scone, whose real name is Emily, told the BBC, “Drag’s always been a part of my life. I genuinely think I was born to be a drag queen. But I didn’t really know if, as a woman, that was a possibility for me.”

Emily, 27, lives in Cardiff, Wales, and says her drag persona is very much old-school, British drag, and “very, very camp.”

She says she has occasionally faced criticism for being a drag queen but hopes her appearance on Drag Race will promote greater diversity in the drag world.

“Now that the top tier of drag is doing it, there’s no more excuse for event organizers not to be booking more diverse lineups. Lineups can be so much more enriched and varied.”

You can watch a clip of Victoria Scone below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc)

Besides Scone, returning for season three of the show will be Veronica Green, who was forced out of Season Two after a positive Covid test. Season Three of Drag Race UK will begin airing in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Green (@veronicaqween)



The other contestants revealed today are below.

Kitty Scott-Claus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitty Scott-Claus (@kittyscottclaus)

Charity Kase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charity Kase (@charitykase)



Scarlett Harlett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥ SCARLETT HARLETT ♥ (@scarlettharlett)



Vanity Milan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANITY MILAN (@itsvanitymilan)



Choriza May

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choriza May (@chorizamay)



Krystal Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@krystalversace)



Elektra Fence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELEKTRA FENCE (@elektrafence)



Ella Vaday



Anubis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANUBIS (@anubisfinch)



River Midway