Dylan Mulvaney returns to TikTok for first time since Bud Light backlash

Trans social media star Dylan Mulvaney has returned to TikTok for the first time in three weeks. It’s the first time she has posted anything since the huge backlash against her paid promotion with Bud Light.
The iconic beer brand has seen a slump in sales amid a right-wing boycott. Other brands associated with Mulvaney, such as Nike and Maybelline, have also come in for criticism.
Mulvaney’s profile steadily rose over her ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ TikTok series, covering her transition.
She begins her latest video noting it’s “Day 9,610 of being a human. And I’m going to try and leave gender out of this as that’s how we found ourselves here.
“I’ve been offline for a few weeks and a lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was hearing my name, and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes. And it was so loud, I didn’t feel part of the conversation. So I decided to take the back seat and just let them tucker themselves out.
“But then I remembered that nearly 13 million people at some point enjoyed me enough to hit the follow button on these apps, and I was like wait wait wait. I wanna talk to those people.”
She said, “I’m doing okay. I’m trying this new thing where I don’t pressure myself to share anything before I’m ready.”
“Over the top”
Mulvaney says she’s been criticized since childhood for being “too feminine” and “over the top”. Now aged 26, she’s hearing all the same criticism, but now it comes from other adults.
“If they’re gonna accuse me of anything, it should be that I’m a theater person and that I’m camp, but this is just my personality and it always has been.
Mulvaney went on to say, “What I’m struggling with most is that I grew up in a conservative family, and I’m extremely privileged because they still love me very much. And I grew up in the church, and I still have my faith, which I am really trying to hold onto right now. But I’ve always tried to love everyone, you know, even the people who make it really, really hard. And I think it’s okay to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I just, I don’t think that’s right.
“Dehumanization has never fixed anything in history, ever.
“I’m embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me, since it is so loud. But I’m just going to go ahead and trust that the people who know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise.
“What I’m interested in is getting back to making people laugh and to never stop learning. And going forward, I wanna share parts of me on here that have nothing to do with my identity. And I’m hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough.”
She concluded, “To those of you who support me and choose to see my humanity even if you don’t fully understand or relate to me: thank you.”
The internet reacts with love
Mulvaney’s video has had over 1 million likes in less than 12 hours. Many of Mulvaney’s followers welcomed her return and praised her message.
“Plz don’t dim your light just because someone can’t handle ur glitter n shine,” was one well-liked reply.
It’s also gone viral on Twitter. Here are some of the comments.
whether or not people find her over the top or annoying, it’s undeniable that she’s genuinely someone who’s kind & loves spreading positivity.. it’s extremely upsetting that she has to go through this, but I know it’ll only make people love her even more in the end— alexa ts (@alexa_tsx) April 28, 2023
I truthfully admire those that can handle everything with grace. I am flippant, arrogant, and pushy. She’s an absolute lady and I adore her.— Adrian L. Felix (@AFelixMedia) April 28, 2023
You know sure at times she has cringe moments but honestly I can't see why there's such targeted hate? I think it's bc she's just so happy being herself it makes them want to hate her more? I think she's sweet just moments of cringe lol but it's ok we all have those.— 🌼Miss Savage 🌼 (@crashchannel27) April 28, 2023
Ugh I adore her so much I wish we could just shield her from all the bigots I really hope she sees the outpouring of love as well— Fizzy 🍬 (@BottledFizz) April 28, 2023
She seems perfectly lovely. No wonder the New Klux Klan hates her.— Libtart666 (@ElleAbismo) April 28, 2023
This is the first video my mom ever saw of Dylan and she said “*gasp* she’s so pretty” and then proceeded to watch and said “she’s so nice” like I truly do not understand how you can hate this woman.— 🍄🌞Kai (Taylor’s Version) (@kasiafields) April 28, 2023
Diplomat
She’s a peach! Keep going Dylan!
ShaverC
What a difference in tone. Proves that it’s all just an act and now he’s worried about the money. He needs a better concealer or something because his beard is very visible.
dbmcvey
Pathetic, the obsession you and other conservatives have on this young woman is truly disturbing.
correctio
Generic theater kid homo rebrands as trans (can’t she afford a better makeover?) and gets a lot more attention. guess anything to get ahead in show business these days huh
dbmcvey
You and other conservatives obsession with her, and the anger that she might be existing somewhere is truly bizarre. You have way too much time on your hands.
correctio
it took me like 5 seconds to write that comment. also, the only strategy you have for pushing back against people you disagree with, is to call them a conservative, MAGA, etc.
pretty weak!
dbmcvey
It’s not surprising you write something so nasty in a short period of time. That just shows how naturally this pathetic behavior comes from you. And really, bullying a young trans person–talk about weak.
correctio
“bullying a young trans person” lmao, I would hope they have better things to do than read the queerty comment section
Mister P
Ya’ll need to leave the hate to Kid Rock and the other rednecks.
Our welcoming and inclusive community should be accepting of everyone.
Carlititos
I love Craqdi she is Wonderful that burst of hers google her she is simply Fantastic
dbmcvey
I really feel for this young woman. The amount of hate coming from conservatives (including several people who post regularly on this site) was ridiculous. The way she triggered these people is ridiculous and way out of proportion for what she was doing. I just hope she’s all right because we know what kind of kooks with ARs is mad at her.
ShaverC
I don’t respect Dylan because he admitted in a podcast that he started this as a joke and didn’t realize it would be so popular.
correctio
there is a very small number of trans people in the USA. they deserve the healthcare they need, just like any other American. we need single payer healthcare!
most trans people don’t want to be ridiculous media figures like DM. they just want to live their lives as they are. it’s not a “conservative” position to be suspicious of the motives of people like DM
dbmcvey
So Shavey comes to defend himself and does so by misgendering her. Shavey truly is despicable. The obsession with this person is just pathetic. correctio is just as bad. Concern trolling. How dare someone find celebrity on TikTok! What a terrible thing to do.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, You seem to often conflate my opinions or straight up misinterpret them. I could care less if Dylan is a TikTok celebrity. Watch his first bunch of videos and it’s satire, he admitted on a podcast it started as a joke, aside from the slight facial change Dylan has done nothing to actually transition, and he called his outfits “costumes”. But you will take all that and ignore it, where I’m taking that and going, “Hmmm”
Seth
The bottom-shelf bigots here in the comments truly have nothing better to do with their time, eh? My sympathies to all who have to suffer you, including yourselves. Being you must just be the worst.