‘Élite’ hottie André Lamoglia is turning up the heat in English on another hit Netflix series

Las Encinas is losing a hunk … temporarily.

André Lamoglia has been playing resident bisexual hottie Iván Carvalho on the Netflix Spanish-language hit Élite for the past three seasons and is about to broaden his horizons by taking his character to previously uncharted territory.

Spoiler alert! At the end of season 7 of Élite, Ivan was seen leaving for South Africa after meeting transfer student Fikile Bhele, played by Blood & Water actress Khosi Ngema.

The 26-year-old Brazilian hunk has been tapped for a special crossover role on Netflix’s English-language South African teen crime drama Blood & Water. It will be Lamoglia’s first time performing in English as his character Ivan transfers to the show’s prestigious Parkhurst College as part of an exchange program.

Judging by Ivan’s recent bedroom behavior, it’s about to get scorchingly hot in South Africa!

Lamoglia will appear on the upcoming fourth season of Blood & Water, which is set to premiere in 2024.

Af if he couldn’t get any more cuter, Lamoglia speaking English will make you swoon like never before.

See and listen for yourself:

Taking a cue from Law & Order, the Netflix crossover event is giving both shows an added level of excitement.

“We’re always looking for what stories are going to have the most drama, the most dramatic impact, emotional impact and really challenge our characters in their emotional journeys,” Blood & Water creative producer Nosipho Dumisa-Ngoasheng told Reuters.

“We like to put them through the wringer and so we thought, what better way to do that.”

Premiering in 2020, Blood & Water centers on a 16-year-old girl who is haunted by the mysterious kidnapping of her sister, which has never been solved.

While it’s unknown as of yet what Ivan will get into while on Blood & Water, his exploits on season 7 of Élite were scandalous to say the least.

In the midst of mourning the end of his relationship with Patrick (beloved fox Manu Ríos), Ivan wound up hooking up with newbie twink Joel (Fernando Lindez), who just so happens to be the boyfriend of Omar Sanaa (played by returning OG Omar Ayuso). These boys love the dramz.

Joel was pretty busy juggling both Iván and Omar. And gay fans got a lot of man-on-man action!

Lamoglia is also set to return for Elite‘s eighth and final season, which began production this summer.

Mina El Hammani, who played the sister of Omar Ayuso’s character, Nadia, is also reprising her role for the show’s swan song.

A main cast member for the first three seasons, Nadia was last seen leaving for New York in the finale of the show’s third season. Plot details have not been revealed, so it’s unclear what the circumstances of her return will entail.

While a premiere date for season 8 of Elite and season 4 of Blood & Water have yet to be announced, Lamoglia has been enjoying some R&R and sharing photos on his socials. Behold our new trilingual king!

