Ellen’s show just got canceled and Twitter has a lot to say about it

Well, we knew it was only a matter of time. Ellen DeGeneres just announced that the upcoming 19th season of her once-hit daytime talk show will be her last. She’s done, folx.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged–and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

We’re sure that’s it and that it has nothing to do with ratings tumbling after her summer of scandal last year that included allegations of a toxic workplace, bullying, and harassment.

“I was going to stop after season 16,” DeGeneres added. “That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one.”

“They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”

DeGeneres reportedly told staff about her decision to end the show yesterday. Next, she will sit down with her daytime predecessor Oprah Winfrey to discuss things in more detail on tomorrow’s episode of Ellen.

