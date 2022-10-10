Elon Musk finally speaks about his estranged trans daughter and of course he’s gotta be an a**hole

Bond villain sans charisma Elon Musk has been legally estranged from his trans teenage daughter for months. So far, the main reason for the separation we’ve had to go off of is what she listed on since-leaked court documents: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Now, Elon himself has thrown his two cents in as to why he’s been ousted from her life. In a new interview with the Financial Times, the billionaire alleged that negative liberal ideas of wealth-hoarders turned his daughter against him.

“It’s full-on communism,” he states, ”and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil.”

Musk is apparently unaffected by their father-daughter distance, seemingly comforted by having his nine (9) other children to fall back on. “It [our relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others.”

Among these children are his kids with Grimes, nicknamed X and Y (X AE A-XII Musk and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, respectively). His daughter may not be the only one to request a name change in the future.

Showing as little care for his relationship with his daughter as possible, the perennial baby daddy simply stated, “Can’t win them all.”

Conveniently left out of his explanation for their estrangement are his own public transphobic statements. Musk regularly makes comments in opposition to things like preferred pronouns and gender-affirming care.

There was his succinct little “Pronouns suck” tweet in 2020 that prompted his then-partner Grimes to chastise him.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.” Her tweet has since been deleted, but his still stands with over a quarter of a million likes.

More recent are his negative comments on medical transitioning.

One featured him attempting to find a logical fallacy in gender-affirming surgery:

We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option. Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2022

In another, he helped spread false narratives about putting toddlers on HRT:

Is it really true that four-year-olds are receiving hormone treatment? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2022

These statements are framed as “just asking questions” for plausible deniability, but the intent is clear to all the folks he’s attempting to target with them.

If these are the views he publicly espouses, it’s easy to imagine how much harsher they may be behind closed doors. Clearly, they’re severe enough to make a girl turn her back on an eventual inheritance from the richest person alive.