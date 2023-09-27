Eric Trump just realized he’s in big trouble … and the internet shows little sympathy

Unike his brother, Donald Trump Jr. Eric Trump can go days without issuing a tweet. However, he issued a volley of them last night, following the latest developments in the New York case against him and his father.

Yesterday, New York Judge, Justice Arthur Engoron, ruled that Donald Trump had lied about his wealth for years and committed fraud by submitting false valuations to secure loans.

Engoron’s 35-page summary judgment of the case against Trump rubber-stamps the prosecution charges brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Having now agreed on what the case will cover, it moves to trial next week. Well, that’s if Trump and his attorneys fail to have it postponed, which they are trying hard to do.

Donald Trump does not face charges alone. The ruling also names Eric Trump and Don Jr., who have key roles in Trump’s organizations. The defendants also include former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney.

The former President took to Truth Social to blast the ruling as “a very sad day for the New York State System of Justice.”

Mar-a-Lago “speculated” to be worth $1.5 billion

Eric Trump was also quick to run to social media. He focussed on part of the ruling about his father’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump has previously claimed the property to be worth something in the region of $1.5 billion. However, Engoron said this was likely a gross over-valuation. Instead, he pointed to a 2011-2021 valuation by the Palm Beach County Assessor. It estimated Mar-a-Lago’s value between $18 million and $27.6 million.

Eric voiced outrage, saying everyone knew Mar-a-Lago was “speculated” to be worth much more.

“In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximately ’18 Million dollars’…Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth we’ll over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable residential property in the country. It is all so corrupt and coordinated,” Eric Trump wrote on X.

In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate “$18 Million dollars”… Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth we’ll over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable… pic.twitter.com/b0U6J5ykWJ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

In another tweet, Eric again accused the judge of persecuting his family and their “exceptional company”.

“Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system. Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge – a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments. We have run an exceptional company – never missing a loan payment, making banks hundreds of millions of dollars, developing some of the most iconic assets in the world. Yet today, the persecution of our family continues…”

“I had absolutely NOTHING to do with this case”

In a third tweet, sounding more than a little desperate, Eric stressed that he had nothing to do with the big decisions at the Trump Organization.

“Both the Attorney General and the Judge know I had absolutely NOTHING to do with this case. Every single person has testified that my job has always been acquiring, developing and managing properties, not back office functions. The only reason I am collateral damage is because my last name is Trump and I am unwavering in the support of my father, his accomplishments and what he has done for our country, a nation which is now rapidly in decline.”

Although MAGA diehards offered Eric plenty of likes, sympathy from others was in seriously short supply.

