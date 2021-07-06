Everything you didn’t want to know about Don Jr.’s sex life has now been published in a book

Here’s something we didn’t know we didn’t need until right this very second.

A new book by Michael C. Bender, who was the Wall Street Journal‘s White House correspondent during Donald Trump‘s failed one-term presidency, offers unwanted insight into Don Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle’s sex life.

Now, we know what you’re probably thinking… WHY?! Who needs/wants/cares to know about what the MAGA power couple likes to do in the bedroom? And we agree. Their sex life should be irrelevant.

Except that Guilfoyle reportedly made it a major talking point at several GOP fundraisers when she was served as Trump’s campaign finance chair in 2020. And so now it’s a part of American history.

An excerpt from Bender’s forthcoming book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost offers a glimpse into some of what Guilfoyle allegedly did and said to Republican Party mega-donors during the 2020 election.

Bender claims that she would frequently offer “an unwanted glimpse” into her sex life with the president’s son during fundraisers, reportedly talking about how he went absolutely crazy when she dressed up in a cheerleading outfit.

But it doesn’t stop there.

She also allegedly said he could be a real “naughty boy” when she “let him out of his cage” and said that sex with him was like “Braveheart meets honey badger.”

Now that’s a visual we definitely could have lived without.

Guilfoyle also reportedly offered lap dances and hot tub parties to whoever gave the most money at Trump fundraisers, according to a report by Politico last fall.

She, of course, has denied all of this.

After the New Yorker published a similar exposé last year about her abrupt departure from Fox News in 2018 amid reports of sexual misconduct, she put out a statement saying has “never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind.”

Please excuse us while we go shower off.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.