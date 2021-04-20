The feds have Matt Gaetz’s iPhone and friends say his ex-girlfriend is freaking out

In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is absolutely toxic. Just ask his ex-girlfriend, who is the latest member from his inner circle to find herself ensnared in his ever-worsening teen sex/prostitution scandal.

According to Politico, federal agents seized the antigay lawmaker’s iPhone through a search warrant late last year. His ex-girlfriend’s phone was also reportedly seized and now that sh*t has officially hit the fan, she’s freaking the F out.

The details are still a bit fuzzy, but apparently Matt’s ex, who has avoided speaking to investigators, fears she may have been tricked by the 17-year-old at the center of the scandal when the young woman secretly recorded a phone conversation they had back in August. Related: Matt Gaetz talks “sexual missteps” and sharing nudes and we just threw up in our mouths a little Politico reports: Two of her friends, who declined to be identified publicly because of the sensational nature of the case, say she now suspects she was being set up when the alleged victim and another woman involved in the case called her to discuss the lawmaker in what she fears might have been a recorded conference call. …The friends did not provide details about exactly what was discussed, but one recounted that Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend said she was opposed to talking to authorities and is now worried that prosecutors might try to charge her with obstructing justice in order to get to Gaetz. It’s unclear whether Gaetz and his ex’s phones were ever returned to them, but the congressman reportedly changed his number in December, which seems to imply federal investigators kept the devices. Related: More details emerge in Matt Gaetz’s teen sex scandal, this time involving a prep school student What’s truly amazing about all this is that it means Gaetz knew he was being probed way back in December, but the story didn’t break until March 30. In between that time, rather than, say, lay low like a normal person under federal investigation might do, he chose to draw all sorts of attention to himself. Among his many publicity stunts were things like rallying insurrectionists, volunteering to resign from Congress to represent Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, flying down to Wyoming to pick a fight with Liz Cheney, joining the #FreeBritney movement, flirting with a possible career in cable television, and making countless appearances on Fox News and Newsmax.

So far, Gaetz hasn’t been charged with anything and denies any wrongdoing. He also says he’s never had sex with a minor or paid for sex.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.