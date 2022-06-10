Would you be unimpressed if a date turned up on a bike?

A man’s tweet about turning up for a date on a bike has gone viral.

Andie, who works in sexual health in the UK, shared the tale about one of his worst dates, including a screenshot of the exchange that took place.

He says he arranged to meet the other man for a picnic in a park. We’re guessing this took place in London, given the mention of the tube train system. Ahead of the meeting, the two men swapped text messages. Andie mentioned that he rarely used public transport, relying more on his bike to get around.

What’s your bad date story?

I remember arranging a picnic at the park with a date and got in trouble for cycling there. Needless to say the date didn’t go well, I got ignored. 🤷🏼 pic.twitter.com/G5EPJfxrSZ — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) June 9, 2022

“It’s meant to be a date and you’re on your bike!” responded his date.

“Eh? What’s my method of transport got to do with anything?” replied Andie.

“Doesn’t matter,” responded his date.

But Andie pushed for more clarification. The date then made his displeasure known, pointing out he’d be walking while Andie had his bike: “Hardly a date – and then ily [sic] cycle home and me the tube!”

“But we’re going to a park. I’ll lock my bike at the station when I meet you!” replied Andie.

“Can we leave it? I’m here now but looks like youre just meeting a mate at the park,” replied the date.

Andie said in an accompanying caption, “I remember arranging a picnic at the park with a date and got in trouble for cycling there. Needless to say the date didn’t go well, I got ignored.”

The tweet has had over 31k likes and prompted thousands of comments and retweets. It also seems to have split opinions. Many sympathize with Andie’s bemusement at the situation, given the date was a picnic in a park.

I didn’t understand either. But there was no reasoning. Just sullenness. — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) June 9, 2022

However, others say turning up for a date on a bike is a no-no. They point out you risk turning up hot and sweaty, or it suggests you won’t be going home with someone.

As a Dutch person I find this comment hilarious and half a culture shock at the same time. You should spend some time in the Netherlands and you’ll find out you in fact CAN cycle everywhere without getting all sweaty. — Раrсifаl (@aelythea) June 10, 2022

Hmmm yeah I used to take it as an indication the date probably wasn’t going to end up with us going home together – shallow I know, and I did break that curse several times. But I wouldn’t dream of going off at someone like this about it. — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) June 9, 2022

I’m with the date. It’s a bit weird to turn up to a date on a bike. You’re not 9 years old. What is she supposed to do if the date is going on well? Were you going to give her a backie home? — Glassy (@Glassinho) June 9, 2022

Cycling as transport is not the same thing as cycling as sport. Honestly. The tube is often sweatier. — Eleanor Blair (@lnr_blair) June 9, 2022

And many, many others just shared their own dating disaster stories.

My boyfriend of the time took me for a slap up dinner to celebrate my 23rd birthday. He chose that night to tell me he was in the mafia. — 🏳️‍🌈 Nick 🇺🇦 Микола (@nickyoliver) June 9, 2022

I’d arranged a date with a guy and just as was leaving the house to go on the date the text me calling it off because he’d met someone else on the bus home from work and was going on a date with them instead. 😂 — Matt 💙💛 (@weyland76) June 9, 2022

I went on a date to Balans with a guy from FitLads (showing my age). He spent the whole time checking his phone, then I realised he was actually on Grindr. So I ordered the steak (most expensive thing on the menu), then claimed I was going to the bathroom and just left. — Tom PositiveLad 🇺🇦 (@PositiveLad) June 9, 2022

We’re pleased to report that all ended well for Andie. After this disastrous date, a few weeks later he “met a handsome Canadian and the rest is history 😍” They’ve now been together since 2015.